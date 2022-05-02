1975 Triumph Trident T160 With Matching Numbers and Low Miles Is Next to Impeccable

This may not be one of the retro Bonnies that everyone digs, but it can certainly turn just as many heads.
If it weren’t for a few teeny blemishes, we’d be quite happy to say this 1975 Triumph Trident T160 is in mint condition. The numbers-matching artifact comes with a little under 11k miles (17,700 km) on the odometer, and it had stayed with the family of its original owner up until 2021.
Before changing hands, Triumph’s vintage stunner saw part of its brightwork components chrome-plated, including the chain guard and fork stanchions. The front end still sports the original 35 mm (1.4 inches) telescopic forks, but the rear suspension arrangement was beefed up with a pair of Koni GP shocks.
To make sure this T160 will have ample stopping power at its disposal for a long time to come, the current owner went about refurbishing the rear master cylinder, while the front brake fluid and pads have been replaced with fresh alternatives. Now then, let’s take a quick gander at the Trident’s technical specifications.
It draws power from a carbureted 741cc inline-three mill with two valves per cylinder and triple Amal inhalers. When the crank spins at 7,250 rpm, this air-cooled powerhouse will channel a herd numbering 60 ponies over to the bike’s five-speed gearbox, which keeps the rear wheel moving via a drive chain.
Should the classic English titan be pushed to its absolute limit, it’ll eventually hit a top speed of 109 mph (175 kph). Braking duties are taken care of by 10-inch (254 mm) rotors and Lockheed calipers at both ends, and the entire structure tips the scales at 551 pounds (250 kg) on a full stomach.
This ravishing ‘75 MY Trident T160 is currently searching for a new home at no reserve, so the next guy or girl to own it could be one of you folks! If that sounds intriguing, then you’ll want to place your bids on Bring a Trailer within the following three days, as the auction will end on Thursday, May 5. With this being said, don’t get too excited unless you’ve got about seven grand to spare, because the top bid is placed at $6,650.
