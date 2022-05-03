Porsche Dealership Sign Sparks Bidding Contest, Ends Up Going for the Big Bucks

Someone decided they really need a Porsche dealership sign. The seven-letter word sparked a frenzy between prospective buyers, but it ended where almost nobody expected. The winner of the auction spent over $20,000!
A Porsche dealership sign that’s 20 feet wide and 18 inches tall sold for $22,7000 on the auctioning website Bring a Trailer. There’s nothing special about it. The assembly of letters is over ten years old, as well! It’s made from aluminum and plastic. The piece also comes with LED illumination. It was made by a well-known company, United Advantage Sign Technologies.
What’s a tad bit surprising is that the seller never answered any questions asked by those that wanted to bid. Nonetheless, things kept happening. In the span of 10 minutes, the price went from $15,500 to $22,700. The buyer was content with his new addition to the things they've bought and even said he’ll add the sign to their “barn car collection.’
Even though the signage is old, it still works well and includes waterproof connectors. To be fair, it also looks cool. Not everyone has something like this at home or in their garage. If you’re building a place just for you and your cars that were made in one of Porsche’s locations, this would complement the entire space.
There has been an influx of these dealership signs on different selling or auction sites that are popular in the U.S. Maybe collectors are getting ready to get sets that are being replaced or just want to make space for other important stuff.
It is, however, cool to have an official illuminated sign from your favorite car brand. If it’s worth more than $10,000… Well, that’s up to who’s interested. When the competition is open to anyone that’s interested, the price can reach unexpected levels. Maybe that’s what happened here too.
If you're a font aficionado, then this is known as Porsche Franklin Gothic. The Stuttgart-based carmaker isn't using it anymore. The company now applies a font called "Porsche Next" that takes multiple forms. It's easier to distinguish and has a simpler yet imposing presence.
