Removing Plastic From Rivers Is Now a Porsche and Audi Thing Too, Here's How It Works

I was honestly surprised when the call from Porsche came. It’s not every day that you get a serious invitation to an event that doesn’t come with a lot of details beforehand. Knowing that the 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic wasn’t going to be available for a press ride so I could share it with you and the 2024 Macan EV is still far from being released in the wild, I immediately thought this would turn into a driving session on the road and track. I was kind of hoping the Stuttgart-based carmaker was going to indulge us with some GTS goodies.
I was hopeful, but what followed after these thoughts was even better than expected. The team gave me the keys to a Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid and told me to meet them at a location that’s near a mountainous area in a beautiful region of Romania. Google Maps helped me navigate the roads, and I was planning from the get-go to just enjoy the drive.
The end of the journey found me near the Fagaras Mountains, which hide the amazing Transfagarasan Road and other similar driving treasures. I arrived near a dam that was just a serene location, far away from the public eye and the city noise. It was blissful until I saw what that place was hiding. The water was filled with trash! It wasn’t only plastic bottles, but I even saw door fridges, soccer balls, dismembered dolls, and lots of wood. I was speechless.
The thing that surprised me the most wasn’t the polluted, dirty water but the fact this was a place that actively generates electricity. I didn’t understand how they could let all that massive amount of trash pass through the gates of the power plant until I saw the separation chamber. It was just a floating patch of hidden garbage. You could call this an environmental disaster, and you wouldn’t be wrong.
But here come Porsche and Audi with their project called Cleanup Mission Romania 2022. Enabled by the green startup everwave’s trash-collecting boat named CollectiX, and with the help of the Rotary Club Romania and a state-owned energy company, they started cleaning the waters.Something good is happening
I got there just in time to see them on their second day of operation. The specially modified ship collected everything it could retrieve, and then it took the trash to an isolated shore location. There, a truck used a crane and loaded everything up. The collected waste is then taken to a facility where wood is separated from plastic and glass. Finally, they let everything dry up before everything is sorted out and recycled. It’s a pity that they haven’t found a partner that can reintroduce plastic into the economic circuit in a different form.
The idea behind it was to help the relevant stakeholders find their ways to clean the waters. The green startup everwave is ready to share its plans and technologies with those responsible for continuing this mission after they leave. They’re staying for five weeks on some tributary rivers for the Danube, where they’ll collect as much waste as possible.
At first, I thought this was just another public relations campaign filtered by the social responsibility branch of each automaker abovementioned. However, meeting the people behind the project, seeing them in action, and understanding that they will share everything with public and private entities (including the diesel-powered boats that can use eFuels) gained my admiration. The people involved want to bring a positive change. I’m glad that big players from the automotive space are supporting the effort.
We need at least a part of our for-profit societies to focus on keeping our environment from imploding on us. Nature will eventually regain its glory if we keep forcing a global catastrophe to happen. Humanity won’t.
I was hopeful, but what followed after these thoughts was even better than expected. The team gave me the keys to a Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid and told me to meet them at a location that’s near a mountainous area in a beautiful region of Romania. Google Maps helped me navigate the roads, and I was planning from the get-go to just enjoy the drive.
The end of the journey found me near the Fagaras Mountains, which hide the amazing Transfagarasan Road and other similar driving treasures. I arrived near a dam that was just a serene location, far away from the public eye and the city noise. It was blissful until I saw what that place was hiding. The water was filled with trash! It wasn’t only plastic bottles, but I even saw door fridges, soccer balls, dismembered dolls, and lots of wood. I was speechless.
The thing that surprised me the most wasn’t the polluted, dirty water but the fact this was a place that actively generates electricity. I didn’t understand how they could let all that massive amount of trash pass through the gates of the power plant until I saw the separation chamber. It was just a floating patch of hidden garbage. You could call this an environmental disaster, and you wouldn’t be wrong.
But here come Porsche and Audi with their project called Cleanup Mission Romania 2022. Enabled by the green startup everwave’s trash-collecting boat named CollectiX, and with the help of the Rotary Club Romania and a state-owned energy company, they started cleaning the waters.Something good is happening
I got there just in time to see them on their second day of operation. The specially modified ship collected everything it could retrieve, and then it took the trash to an isolated shore location. There, a truck used a crane and loaded everything up. The collected waste is then taken to a facility where wood is separated from plastic and glass. Finally, they let everything dry up before everything is sorted out and recycled. It’s a pity that they haven’t found a partner that can reintroduce plastic into the economic circuit in a different form.
The idea behind it was to help the relevant stakeholders find their ways to clean the waters. The green startup everwave is ready to share its plans and technologies with those responsible for continuing this mission after they leave. They’re staying for five weeks on some tributary rivers for the Danube, where they’ll collect as much waste as possible.
At first, I thought this was just another public relations campaign filtered by the social responsibility branch of each automaker abovementioned. However, meeting the people behind the project, seeing them in action, and understanding that they will share everything with public and private entities (including the diesel-powered boats that can use eFuels) gained my admiration. The people involved want to bring a positive change. I’m glad that big players from the automotive space are supporting the effort.
We need at least a part of our for-profit societies to focus on keeping our environment from imploding on us. Nature will eventually regain its glory if we keep forcing a global catastrophe to happen. Humanity won’t.