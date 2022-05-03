Porsche Recalls Taycan for Damaged Seat Wire Harness That May Deactivate the Airbags

Previewed a whopping seven years ago, the Taycan is Porsche’s first series-production EV. Available in sedan and shooting brake guises, the zero-emission model has been recalled over a front-seat wire harness fabric sheath that may be caught in the seat adjustment mechanism.
Last year, Porsche became aware of several complaints about the aforementioned issue. No wire harness damage was reported, but as expected of the Stuttgart-based automaker, Porsche began monitoring for additional complaints. Between January and April 2022, no fewer than three instances of wire harness damage were identified outside of the U.S. of A.
All three complaints included the activation of the airbag warning lamp. Porsche isn’t aware of any injuries associated with this condition, yet, given the increased risk of injury as a result of airbag deactivation, a safety recall was announced as a precautionary measure. The recalled component is the aforementioned wire harness fabric sheath. Produced by Sumitomo Electric, the subject component will be secured with fabric tape to further secure the wire harness during seat adjustment. The attached report notes that the fabric tape remedy was implemented on March 10th, 2021, meaning that Porsche AG is completely aware of the consequences for more than a year.
Authorized retailers were informed of the safety recall on April 27th, while customers will be mailed on June 24th. Produced between October 2019 and May 2021, the affected population comprises 2020 and 2021 models.
Based on the J1 vehicle architecture shared with the Audi e-tron GT, the Porsche Taycan is available with rear- and dual-motor powertrain options. The most affordable specification of the bunch is $86,700 excluding destination charge and optional extras such as the $11,430 paint to sample.
At the other end of the spectrum, we have the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo at $190,000 sans taxes. The most driving range you can expect of the Taycan is 282 miles (454 kilometers), while the quickest version is much obliged to hit 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.6 seconds thanks to 750 ponies with Overboost Power and Launch Control turned on.
