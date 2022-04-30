This 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 R Is a Menace Dressed in Carbon Fiber, It Can Be Yours

Ever thought about how it would feel to go extremely fast on a track while in a car that can very well participate in the most enduring races on the planet? Well, wonder no more because here is your answer! This 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 R comes in a spectacular, yet familiar shape but it boasts a setup that’ll make even F1 drivers a tad bit curious.
Think of the 911 GT3 RS and then make it at least two times wilder. This is what you get: the 911 GT3 R – a menacing machine that is meant for all those who think “hardcore” is not what defines the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. This car does not only break the barrier between road-going sports cars and track vehicles, it shatters it completely. But for a little bit of comfort, you get to enjoy some air conditioning.
With the imminent appearance of the 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, customers and enthusiasts are getting ready for the next generation of the even crazier track-ready GT. In this particular example, it seems that this person wants to have the money ready for the moment when the 2023 911 GT3 R emerges. That is why they are selling a modestly used 2019 911 GT3 R. It has seen some racing.
This impressive track weapon comes with a carbon-fiber composite body, an odometer showing around 5,600 miles (9,000 kilometers), a very potent and thirsty 4.0-liter engine mated to a six-speed sequential gearbox, and some other bits and pieces that are relevant if you’re going to do a lot of on-track time with it.
According to the description on BaT, the chassis is made from aluminum and steel that’s borrowed from the very well-known 991.2 GT3 RS. This means you can expect a rough ride, but a sports car that eats corners like they are breakfast.
The tried-and-tested 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 R is up for grabs and the last bid sits at a very memeable $269,420. It remains online for another 11 days. Just look at that interior… It is breathtakingly gorgeous. And it comes with spare parts too!
With the imminent appearance of the 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, customers and enthusiasts are getting ready for the next generation of the even crazier track-ready GT. In this particular example, it seems that this person wants to have the money ready for the moment when the 2023 911 GT3 R emerges. That is why they are selling a modestly used 2019 911 GT3 R. It has seen some racing.
This impressive track weapon comes with a carbon-fiber composite body, an odometer showing around 5,600 miles (9,000 kilometers), a very potent and thirsty 4.0-liter engine mated to a six-speed sequential gearbox, and some other bits and pieces that are relevant if you’re going to do a lot of on-track time with it.
According to the description on BaT, the chassis is made from aluminum and steel that’s borrowed from the very well-known 991.2 GT3 RS. This means you can expect a rough ride, but a sports car that eats corners like they are breakfast.
The tried-and-tested 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 R is up for grabs and the last bid sits at a very memeable $269,420. It remains online for another 11 days. Just look at that interior… It is breathtakingly gorgeous. And it comes with spare parts too!