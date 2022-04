This 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 R Is a Menace Dressed in Carbon Fiber, It Can Be Yours

Think of the 911 GT3 RS and then make it at least two times wilder. This is what you get: the 911 GT3 R – a menacing machine that is meant for all those who think “hardcore” is not what defines the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. This car does not only break the barrier between road-going sports cars and track vehicles, it shatters it completely. But for a little bit of comfort, you get to enjoy some air conditioning.With the imminent appearance of the 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS , customers and enthusiasts are getting ready for the next generation of the even crazier track-ready GT. In this particular example, it seems that this person wants to have the money ready for the moment when the 2023 911 GT3 R emerges. That is why they are selling a modestly used 2019 911 GT3 R. It has seen some racing.This impressive track weapon comes with a carbon-fiber composite body, an odometer showing around 5,600 miles (9,000 kilometers), a very potent and thirsty 4.0-liter engine mated to a six-speed sequential gearbox, and some other bits and pieces that are relevant if you’re going to do a lot of on-track time with it.According to the description on BaT , the chassis is made from aluminum and steel that’s borrowed from the very well-known 991.2 GT3 RS. This means you can expect a rough ride, but a sports car that eats corners like they are breakfast.The tried-and-tested 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 R is up for grabs and the last bid sits at a very memeable $269,420. It remains online for another 11 days. Just look at that interior… It is breathtakingly gorgeous. And it comes with spare parts too!