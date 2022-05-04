Restored 1940 Indian Four Is the Epitome of Two-Wheeled Brilliance in Vintage Cruiser Form

Some folks would describe this thing as the motorcycle equivalent of an opulent Cadillac. We’d say that comparison couldn’t be more appropriate.
Among the current listings on Bring a Trailer, you’ll find a sublime 1940 Indian Four (aka 440) that looks just as tidy as it did eight decades ago. A comprehensive overhaul is said to have occurred under previous ownership, though the precise details of this restoration process are rather hazy.
What we do know is that the bike’s fuel tank, frame and valanced fenders have been wrapped in a gorgeous coat of youthful paintwork. In addition, you may find an Autolite ignition module replacing the standard Edison Splitdorf magneto setup, and it’s accompanied by a fresh AGM battery encased in an aftermarket replica cover.
Considering how pristine this creature’s saddle looks, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to assume that it was probably reupholstered during the refurbishment. The vintage Indian wears modern Coker rubber on both wheels, and its total mileage is unknown. To further improve our understanding of this two-wheeled relic, let us take a quick gander at its technical specifications.
First things first, the entire show is run by a numbers-matching inline-four power source, which boasts a massive displacement of 77.2 cubic inches (1,275cc). The air-cooled engine is coupled with a hand-shifted three-speed transmission, and it can deliver up to 40 thoroughbred ponies at the crankshaft when prompted.
Upon touching the asphalt, this force can result in a top speed of 90 mph (145 kph) – not too bad for an ancient machine weighing 568 pounds (258 kg) with fluids! Despite its hefty curb weight, the ‘40 MY Indian Four could still achieve a whopping 50 mpg on the highway.
This exquisite piece of machinery will be listed on the BaT website until Friday afternoon (May 6), so there are only three days separating us from the bidding deadline. As you might expect, one would need some serious dough to pose any sort of threat to the top bidder, who is offering a cool $42,000 at the time of this article.
