New Kia Niro Provides a Lot of Value in a Petite Package, But Is It Worth the Price Bump?

Kia isn’t leaving any stones unturned in the increasingly popular SUV market. The South Korean automaker bagged multiple awards this year, and it seems its list of surprises won’t end with the EV6, but will continue with the all-new Kia Niro. It might be the smallest SUV in its lineup, but as they say, “big things come in small packages.” The all-new Kia Niro comes with three powertrains options, separating itself from its closest competition, including the Hyundai Kona and Mazda CX-30.
Matt Watson of Carwow reviewed the all-new family-friendly Kia Niro SUV to see if it has what it takes to be a segment leader.
Perhaps the biggest question on consumers’ minds buying a new car this year is, “are you getting value for your money?” The Niro SUV seems like a reasonable proposition, starting at £28,000 ($33,997) in the UK for the hybrid model, and £35,000 ($42,496) for the all-electric EV.
The new version Is quite different from the old model. You’ll notice the Kia logo on the nose, tail, wheel, and steering wheel. Watson feels the tail lights resembles what you’d see on a Volvo (he might be right). He’s also more impressed with the rear vents that come in handy with airflow.
Like the exterior, the interior has a neat new redesign, a large infotainment screen, and the much-appreciated physical knobs on the center console. Things get less attractive when it comes to cargo space.
While the electric version comes with 475-liters of trunk space, the hybrid version offers 25-liters less cargo space thanks to the battery’s location under the seat. In contrast, the plug-in hybrid offers the least space with 360-liters since the battery is under the trunk.
The standard Kia Niro hybrid comes with a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine mated to an electric motor driving the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission making 139 hp (141 ps).
The plug-in hybrid comes with a bigger battery and motor, is good for 40 miles (64 kilometers) on electric power alone, and makes 180 hp (182 ps). The fully-electric version has an electric motor driving the front wheels making 201 hp (204 ps).
According to Kia, the all-electric Niro has a range of 285 miles (459 km) on a full charge, and can charge up to 80% in 45-minutes.
Do you think the new Kia Niro offers value for your money? In the video below, Watson takes it out on a spin and push its limit on a 0 to 60-mph test.
