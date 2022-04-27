This Is the Kia Niro Plus, the First of the Company's Line of PBVs

Kia has revealed its Niro Plus, which is based on the first-generation Niro EV and is meant to be used for ride-hailing services in its domestic markets. While this may not seem like something entirely new, Kia notes that it is its first purpose-built vehicle or PBV.
Now, the idea with this is that Kia wants to launch its first dedicated PBV by 2025, and then it intends to become a market leader in the field by 2030. The company's goal is to have a dedicated platform that will allow it to build PBVs of different shapes and sizes, which will manage to seat anyone and everyone.
This is just the first step in Kia's strategy of Purpose-Built Vehicles, and it will soon reach taxi operators in South Korea. The same model will also be offered to business owners looking for car-hailing vehicles with a zero-emission drivetrain.
Earlier this year, the marque launched the Ray Van, which is the country's first single-seater van, and it is meant to help small cargo delivery services to have as much space available in a vehicle with a small footprint.
The Ray Van is based on the Ray that dates back to 2011 and is related to the Picanto, while also complying with the country's light car category, which is Korea's equivalent of the kei car, with a length of less than 3.6 meters (ca. 141 inches) and a width of less than 1.6 meters (63 inches).
Coming back to the Kia Niro PBV, the Korean brand wants to offer it for private owners, as well. The company has imagined a usage scenario that blends business use during the week, while personal use would take over during the weekend.
The Kia Niro Plus comes with a few modifications over the standard model that it was based on. For example, there is a 10-millimeter (.39-inch) increase in length, as well as an 80 mm (about 3.15 in) increase in height, when compared to a first-generation Niro without a roof rack.
The idea was to offer as much rear space in the cabin as possible, which is why thinner seats and door trims were installed.
Moreover, the brand also added additional accessibility convenience features on board to help people get in and out of it easier. The driver gets an "All-in-One" display to help integrate all the functions of the vehicle in a single space, including support for taximeter apps, not just navigation or driving information.
