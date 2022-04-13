2023 Kia Niro Family Debuts with a New Look in Hybrid, PHEV and EV Options

The new look, called “Opposites United” combines cues taken from nature and infused with aerodynamic refinement. The traditional “tiger nose” grille is so modified as to be almost unrecognizable. In its place is a larger lower opening with a slim upper slot. Kinked daytime running lights frame the lower half of the projector beam headlamp units.
Prominent lower rocker panels add some beefiness to the side profile, while the rear features a C-pillar that protrudes slightly. Called the Aero Blade, this configuration manages airflow around the vehicle and gives the rear a hooded look. On some models, the look is made bolder by using black contrasting paint on both the lower side and flanks of the Niro. Boomerang-shaped LED taillights also accentuate the rear styling.
Niro returns in three variations, a hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric. The hybrid combines a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine with a 32 kW electric motor for a combined output of 139 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy is 53 mpg combined with a range of 588 miles.
kWh lithium-ion battery which enables a pure electric range of 33 miles. It can be recharged in as little as three hours with a Level 2 240-volt outlet.
The all-electric Niro EV employs a 64.8-kWh battery pack along with a 150 kW (201-horsepower) electric motor. The range is estimated at 253 mile and can be regarded in under seven hours with Level 2 charging. The Niro EV is also capable of DC fast charging which will give up to an 80-percent capacity in about 45 minutes. An optional heat pump for the climate controls along with a battery warmer helps preserve range in colder climates. The Niro EV will now be available in all 50 states and is eligible for the full $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit.
In addition to the traditional Sport and Eco drive modes, the 2023 Kia Niro introduces a Green Zone Drive Mode. It will automatically switch the hybrid and PHEV versions of the Niro into electric drive mode in residential areas, and around schools and hospitals. The mode takes its cue from the vehicle navigation system as well as driving history data.
A full suite of standard driver and safety assists includes forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, lane keeping and following assist, driver attention warning, blind spot collision avoidance and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist. There’s also a feature that prevents the traffic-side doors from opening if a vehicle or bicycle is approaching. Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go with navigation-cased curve assist is also available.
The 2023 Kia Niro goes on sale this summer with prices announced closer to its launch. The current 2022 Niro Hybrid starts at $24,690, the Niro PHEV costs $29,590 while the Niro EV tops out at $39,990.
