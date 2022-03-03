2023 Kia Niro Specifications Revealed, Electric Version Flaunts 64.8-kWh Battery

Presented last November, the all-new Niro will arrive stateside for the 2023 model year. The order books for the second-gen crossover have been opened in Sweden, where customers are offered three powertrains.
The Hybrid is available from 334,400 kronor, which converts to 34,470 freedom bucks at current exchange rates. Kia lists the trunk capacity at 451 liters (15.9 cubic feet), an electric motor with 32 kW (43 horsepower) on tap, and a 1.6-liter GDI four-cylinder engine that cranks out 104 horsepower (105 ps). The total system output is estimated at 139 horsepower (141 ps).
Just like the Hybrid, the Plug-In Hybrid combines a free-breathing mill with a dual-clutch transmission and an electric motor. But for this application, Kia used a more powerful electric motor that outputs 62 kW (83 horsepower) for a total system output of 180 horsepower (183 ps). The lithium-ion polymer battery pack is rated at 11.1 kWh compared to the previous generation’s 8.9 kWh. Driving range is estimated at 60 kilometers (37 miles) on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure used over in Europe.
Obviously enough, the Plug-In Hybrid isn’t as spacious in the trunk, with Kia quoting a cargo capacity of 348 liters (12.2 cubic feet). The EV, on the other hand, boasts 492 liters (17.4 cubic feet) including the frunk. As far as pricing is concerned, the PHEV is available in Sweden from 396,900 kronor ($40,930) while the all-electric option starts at 495,900 kronor ($51,080).
The EV relies on a front-mounted electric motor that develops 150 kW and 255 Nm, figures that convert to 201 horsepower and 188 pound-feet of torque. Its 64.8-kWh battery provides up to 463 kilometers (288 miles) in one go. Fast charging from 10 to 80 percent takes just under 45 minutes.
Over in Sweden, the South Korean automaker offers the Niro in three flavors: the generously-quipped Action, the mid-range Advance, and the top-of-the-line Advance Plus. Dual 10.25-inch screens are standard, along with keyless entry, satellite navigation, and a plethora of safety features.
Just like the Hybrid, the Plug-In Hybrid combines a free-breathing mill with a dual-clutch transmission and an electric motor. But for this application, Kia used a more powerful electric motor that outputs 62 kW (83 horsepower) for a total system output of 180 horsepower (183 ps). The lithium-ion polymer battery pack is rated at 11.1 kWh compared to the previous generation’s 8.9 kWh. Driving range is estimated at 60 kilometers (37 miles) on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure used over in Europe.
Obviously enough, the Plug-In Hybrid isn’t as spacious in the trunk, with Kia quoting a cargo capacity of 348 liters (12.2 cubic feet). The EV, on the other hand, boasts 492 liters (17.4 cubic feet) including the frunk. As far as pricing is concerned, the PHEV is available in Sweden from 396,900 kronor ($40,930) while the all-electric option starts at 495,900 kronor ($51,080).
The EV relies on a front-mounted electric motor that develops 150 kW and 255 Nm, figures that convert to 201 horsepower and 188 pound-feet of torque. Its 64.8-kWh battery provides up to 463 kilometers (288 miles) in one go. Fast charging from 10 to 80 percent takes just under 45 minutes.
Over in Sweden, the South Korean automaker offers the Niro in three flavors: the generously-quipped Action, the mid-range Advance, and the top-of-the-line Advance Plus. Dual 10.25-inch screens are standard, along with keyless entry, satellite navigation, and a plethora of safety features.