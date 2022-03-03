2023 Kia Niro Specifications Revealed, Electric Version Flaunts 64.8-kWh Battery

More on this:

1 Kia Reveals Its Plans for 2030: 14 EV models and 1.2 Million EV Units Sold Per Year

2 Hyundai Promises 17 New EVs on IMA Platform to Reach 7% of Global EV Market by 2030

3 Three-Door Kia EV6 GT Drops Crossover Vibes for Classic Hot Hatch CGI Looks

4 Kia EV6 Wins 2022 European Car of the Year Award, Beats Five Other EVs

5 2022 Kia Forte GT Line Is an Ideal Compact Sedan If You Value Comfort Over Performance