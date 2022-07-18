Numbers-Matching 1940 Indian Sport Scout Looks Rather Sprightly After a Refurbishment

It still needs a bit of work here and there, but that’s not to say its overall condition isn’t superb.
When this 1940 Indian Sport Scout got purchased by its current owner as a project back in 1998, it was far from looking as tidy as it does today. The two-wheeled artifact saw a thorough restoration during the early 2000s, and it now bears replacement steel garments all-round. These new bodywork components are cloaked in a two-tone burgundy and white finish that’s nothing less than drop-dead gorgeous.
Since the Scout’s original saddle was in pretty terrible shape, it’s been promptly discarded along with the old fuel tank and valanced fenders. In its stead, one may find a fresher-looking substitute enveloped in black leather upholstery. The wheels were re-laced using stainless-steel spokes during the refurbishment, and their 18-inch rims sport vintage-style rubber at both ends.
Additionally, an invigorating makeover is said to have been performed in the powertrain sector, but there aren’t that many available details concerning this undertaking. The motorcycle’s 45-cubic-inch (737cc) V-twin engine inhales via a Linkert M641 carburetor, which is accompanied by a two-into-one exhaust at the other end of the combustion cycle.
What links this numbers-matching flathead powerplant to the Sport Scout’s rear hoop is a hand-shifted three-speed transmission. The only suspension module comes in the form of a coil-spring girder fork, and braking duties are managed by traditional drums at both wheels. Now then, what if we told you that the next person to own this vintage Indian could be you?
Currently located in Ontario, the revamped beauty is making its way to auction on Bring a Trailer, where it will remain listed for three more days (until July 21). A total of five bids have been submitted on the BaT platform so far, with the highest of them amounting to a considerable 10,000 bones for the time being. If your bank account can handle it, then make sure you act before it’s too late!
