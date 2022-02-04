Indian Motorcycle Announces Sébastien Loeb as Brand Ambassador

Indian Motorcycle is bringing out the big guns, announcing its collaboration with French professional rally driver Sébastien Loeb as brand ambassador for the 2022 Indian FTR R Carbon.
At the age of 47, Sébastien Loeb is showing that he is just as competitive and driven as he ever was. He recently came out victorious in the Rallye Monte-Carlo and in second place in the Dakar Rally. He set records after winning the World Rally Championship nine times. But some might remember that he even participated in the Olympics before his rally career took off.
A huge car enthusiast (and passionate about everything mechanical), this next step in his career just makes sense: he has announced his collaboration with Indian Motorcycle as brand ambassador.
This is often the case with top-level professional drivers. Lewis Hamilton did the same with MV Agusta, and most recently, legendary Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen announced he will be taking the role as MXGP boss for Kawasaki.
“We are delighted to collaborate with Sébastien Loeb, who is a charismatic and talented personality. During our meeting, I discovered a real enthusiast, of cars of course, but also of two-wheelers, especially motorcycles with character like the FTR. I am very happy with this new partnership which goes against the grain of Sébastien’s traditional universe. Basing this partnership on the Indian FTR is a natural fit, it is a motorcycle with a unique style and performance, everything that Sébastien was looking for in his future motorcycle,” Pierre Audoin shared, the Indian Motorcycle National Manager from France.
Both the company and Loeb love competing and pushing things beyond their limits. The French professional rally driver already had a chance to try out several Indian Motorcycles and he is excited about them.
When speaking about the new partnership, Loeb shared: “I am very happy to collaborate with Indian, I am seen more often behind the wheel than the handlebars, but I have always ridden to experience different sensations. I love riding whenever I get the chance, whether on the track or on the road, and the FTR has all the qualities necessary to have fun at any pace.”
The Indian FTR R Carbon is perfect for day-to-day commuting, but can also be used for leisure on weekends.
