2022 Indian Pursuit Revealed as $30K Beast, Has 122 HP on Tap From New PowerPlus Engine

“The most capable and refined American touring machine on the road.” These are the big words American bike maker Indian uses to describe the freshly-arrived 2022 Pursuit machine, a V-Twin beast making use of an all-new, liquid-cooled PowerPlus engine.
Expected to arrive at Indian dealerships across North America in the following months, the Pursuit promises to become a serious contender in the increasingly crowded touring segment. Aiding it with that is the said engine, refined to suit the needs of today’s riders.
108ci in displacement, the powerplant has been specifically calibrated for the new Pursuit to deliver what Indian says it’s a class-leading output of 122 horsepower and 128 ft-lbs. of torque.
Design-wise, the two-wheeler presents itself with things like a chassis-mounted fairing, adjustable windscreen, and vented lower fairings. For comfort and long rides, customers will get heated grips, 35 gallons (132 liters) of cargo space inside the trunk and saddlebags, and a seven-inch touchscreen display running Indian’s Ride Command.
Indian will offer the Pursuit in two models, Dark Horse and Limited, both either in stock form or running the Premium Package, for a total of four bikes. On top of the stock fittings, the Premium Package adds things like Fox electronically adjustable rear suspension and Smart Lean Technology. A large offering of accessories is also on the table, including the PowerPlus Stage 2 Performance Cams that promise a 10 percent increase in horsepower and 3 percent rise in torque.
Indian plans to sell the Pursuit Limited starting from $29,999 ($32,999 with the Premium Package), and the Dark Horse from $30,999 (Premium Package takes that to $33,999). There are several paint options available, including Black Smoke, Spirit Blue, Silver Quartz Smoke, Black Metallic, Deepwater Metallic, and Maroon Metallic.
You can have a look at the full details on the Pursuit in the press release section below or admire the motorcycle in all its glory in the extensive gallery attached to this piece.
