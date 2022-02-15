Lancia Delta HF-Inspired Indian FTR AMA Is a Hardcore Workhorse Custom, Black Swan to Come

Much more involved than Harley-Davidson with custom garages that handle its bikes these past few years, Indian is at it again in 2022, and it’s backing some incredible projects. The American bikemaker is kicking off the festivities with a special version of the FTR, handled by the same name behind the Appaloosa racer that was all the craze a couple of years ago, Brice Hennebert.
The project, handled by Hennebert’s Workhorse Speed Shop, is the first of two to be presented this year (the second is called Black Swan, and it’s yet to be revealed), and went for a 1980s-inspired design, wrapped over the mechanical wonders that usually make up the FTR.
Wearing a livery inspired by the ones we usually know as Martini Racing, the bike is inspired by AMA SBK racers of the 1980s, but also by rally cars, more specifically the Lancia Delta HF. We’re also told to look for “Bol d’Or 750s and some muscle bike DNA” in there.
Apparently, it didn’t take Hennebert more than a couple of weeks to complete this one, and modern techniques such as 3D printing were used. This is how the front plate or the module that holds the seat pan, taillight, and battery (this one was moved to the rear as a nod to endurance two-wheelers) came to be. This method was also used for the intake and the chain slider.
At the front, the AMA sports Ohlins forks with Bol d’Or 750cc yoke replicas, while the rear is supported by shocks of the same make running an aluminum swingarm. The suspension ends in custom wheels made by Italian shop JoNich Wheels, and they’re supposed to look like “the turbofans wheels used on the racing Lancia.”
The cost of the build was not disclosed, but we are told this one-off was made specifically at a customer request, so don’t expect Indian to make a series on this thing.
