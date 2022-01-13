Stunning Lancia Delta HF Integrale 1/12 Scale Model Will Set You Back $412

While the Lancia Delta HF Integrale is by no means the quintessential hot hatchback in terms of sales or overall popularity, it still holds icon status, with many car enthusiasts considering it the “greatest” sporty hatchback ever made, mostly because of its motorsport prowess.
Therefore, you can imagine why some people would love to have a mint condition one sitting pretty inside their homes, which usually means settling for a scale model, as the real thing is a little bit harder to come by.
Leave it to Italian scale model company Italeri to build a gorgeous 1/12 example, which they believe will set new standards in terms of plastic car kits. This Delta HF Integrale 16v scale model comes with a wide range of features which should appeal to both seasoned collectors, as well as motorsport and rally fans.
This officially licensed collectible is made from brand new molds with metal photo-etched chrome bits that add a nice signature feel and more realism to the model.
Other realistic parts include hoses, screws and suspension springs, while functionality is provided by the working hood (which reveals an accurate reproduction of the car’s four-cylinder 16v engine and bay), but also the working doors, working suspension, working tailgate and functional steering.
This 1/12 scale Delta Integrale also comes with an iconic Martini livery (complete with in-period sponsor and partner logos), reminiscent of the golden age of the World Rally Championship (WRC).
The Italeri Lancia Delta HF Integrale 16v (reference number 4709) is on sale from leading model shops and online outlets, priced at £299.99, which is roughly $412. What’s interesting is that various websites list it as being considerably cheaper – €199 or $226 once you do the conversion.
As for how big a 1/12 scale model actually is, experienced collectors know that these are among the largest you can buy from your run-of-the-mill online shops.
Leave it to Italian scale model company Italeri to build a gorgeous 1/12 example, which they believe will set new standards in terms of plastic car kits. This Delta HF Integrale 16v scale model comes with a wide range of features which should appeal to both seasoned collectors, as well as motorsport and rally fans.
This officially licensed collectible is made from brand new molds with metal photo-etched chrome bits that add a nice signature feel and more realism to the model.
Other realistic parts include hoses, screws and suspension springs, while functionality is provided by the working hood (which reveals an accurate reproduction of the car’s four-cylinder 16v engine and bay), but also the working doors, working suspension, working tailgate and functional steering.
This 1/12 scale Delta Integrale also comes with an iconic Martini livery (complete with in-period sponsor and partner logos), reminiscent of the golden age of the World Rally Championship (WRC).
The Italeri Lancia Delta HF Integrale 16v (reference number 4709) is on sale from leading model shops and online outlets, priced at £299.99, which is roughly $412. What’s interesting is that various websites list it as being considerably cheaper – €199 or $226 once you do the conversion.
As for how big a 1/12 scale model actually is, experienced collectors know that these are among the largest you can buy from your run-of-the-mill online shops.