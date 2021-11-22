Mopar Lancia Delta Integrale Happens When Stellantis Exists in the Virtual World

Sometimes, certain automotive partnerships feel as old as the world. This must be the case with Stellantis and its crop of Euro-American companies. At least in the virtual world.
The oddly-named Stellantis N.V. became the latest big player across the automotive industry in 2021. That’s when the Italian-American Fiat Chrysler Automobiles joined forces with France’s PSA Group. They merged 50/50 to become the sixth-largest automaker in the world. After the likes of VW AG, Toyota, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, GM, and Hyundai.
But sometimes, although most of its rivals are way older than Stellantis, it feels like the latter is the age-old senior of the automotive industry. I don’t know if the apparent lack of brand-new cars, SUVs, and trucks has anything to do with it, but a virtual artist has decided to go along with the dated proceeds.
And, given that Stellantis is now “as big as ever,” then its Mopar portfolio could grow some more. Apparently, it’s not enough for the division to handle dated models (some of them are still “excellent,” indeed), but it could also play with vintage options. At least in the virtual world.
Abimelec Arellano, the pixel master behind the abimelecdesign account on social media, doesn't actually share another episode of his Hagerty-sponsored “What If” series, although it certainly feels like so. But he did choose a personal (and universal) favorite, aka Lancia’s iconic Delta Integrale.
He probably considers the “quirky hatchback” design timeless enough to feature very few – yet impactful – modifications. So, his Mopar makeover includes stuff like a Metallic Blue paintjob with an incredibly subtle ACR stripe, Hellcat headlights, SRT intake vents, a bespoke front lip, Demon wheels, as well as LED taillights.
Quite the bits and pieces puzzle restomod look, if you ask us – though its red plaid interior is not half bad at all. But the real question comes at the end: “keep the turbo 4 cylinder or do something crazy?” What, like swapping it with a 717-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V8 or something more insane? By all means, why not?
