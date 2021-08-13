Track-Prepped Lancia Delta Integrale Makes a Strong Case for the Hatchback's Revival

More on this:

1 Driving a Dodge Charger NASCAR to McDonald's Is Fun and Terrifying at the Same Time

2 $4M 1928 Mercedes-Benz S-Type Supercharged Tourer Is Still a Force of Nature

3 Race-Ready 1973 Lotus Europa Is the Perfect Poster Car, Only Real

4 Feast Your Eyes on the Almighty Porsche 935 Kremer Spitting Flames at Monza

5 Bare-Naked 1968 Dodge Charger NASCAR Is One Crazy Build, V8 Sounds Insane