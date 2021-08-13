Track-Prepped Lancia Delta Integrale Makes a Strong Case for the Hatchback's Revival

Some say that the Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evo II is the greatest hot hatchback ever built. I say it's one of the high-performance cars I miss the most and it's about time Stellantis did something about bringing the nameplate back. And this Delta HF Integrale ripping it on the Varano de' Melegari race track makes a solid case for the hatchback's revival.
While it's not the extreme Evo II or the rally-spec car that brought Lancia no fewer than six WRC titles, this track-spec Delta is just as impressive. Filmed during a Varano Rally Krono event, this Delta HF Integrale 16V has been specially tuned for track days, keeping the first-gen Delta flame alive almost 30 years since it's been discontinued.
Impressively enough, this Delta still relies on its original turbo, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine, but thanks to a long list of high-performance upgrades it now produces around 500 horsepower. That's a massive improvement over the stock Integrale 16V, rated at 197 horsepower, and the Evo II, good for 212 horses. Not only more powerful, but this track beast is also lighter than its standard sibling at only 1,100 kg (2425 pounds).
All these mods turned the already nimble Delta into a full-fledged race car for the track. And that's a big deal because while the first-gen Delta was a legend on the World Rally Championship scene, it didn't make an impact in other racing series. Furthermore, this car proves, if still needed, that the original Delta platform was highly versatile.
Sadly, the second-gen Delta was a rather disappointing follow-up and Lancia discontinued the nameplate in 1999. The hatchback returned in 2008 as a re-bodied Fiat Bravo but went into the history for good in 2014. Lancia isn't doing any better either, selling a single model in its home market for years.
With the Italian brand set to be revived as an all-electric carmaker, chances are the Delta will never return as a high-performance gasoline hatchback. But hopefully, it will come back with a vengeance in all-electric form. Someday...
