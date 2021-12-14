This Epic Lancia Delta Rallycar Restomod Will Cost You $650,000

Automobili Amos has built a classic Lancia Delta restomod before but it was all about super lightweight on-road speed. Now the brand is building an off-road focused trail crusher that they call the Safarista. Here's why it's worth every bit of $650,000.
Very nice Lancia Delta EVO 2 examples trade for more than $100,000 on the regular these days. They're bonafide pieces of racing history and deserve every penny of that. Of course, the Safarista has a lot to live up to if it's going to cost six times that.
To start with, Automobili Amos makes the donor car a three-door. They widen the fenders and reform the entire body in carbon fiber. The chassis is reinforced and has a roll bar as well as a pair of 4 or 5-point harness-fitted bucket seats.
The suspension uses adjustable dampers and shocks as well as steel brakes and a hydraulic handbrake. It's clearly taller than the stock Delta and that's because Automobili Amos plans on its customers going far off-road with the car.
"Our goal with the “Safarista” program is being able to offer to our customers a non-competitive experience to enable them to safely reach their limits and those of their car, surrounded by incredible nature contexts from Sweden ice-ring to the dunes of Arabia," they say on their site.
Podium Advanced Technologies will be the actual team building each Safarista. That's the same firm that puts the Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus together. There are no specifications for the engine but we have a guess.
Currently, the Futurista, the sister car to the Safarista uses a 330-horsepower motor built by Autotechnica Motori. If that's what ends up under the hood, this car should more than meet the demands of all customers.
It might be wildly expensive, but this is a modern take on a classic Group B rally car that you could drive to the end of the Earth. Sounds like a deal.
