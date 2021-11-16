This Is the New Lancia Ypsilon Special Edition Model That Nobody Cares About

How does one automaker go from making fabulous rally-bred machines that now cost an arm and a leg to having a single-model lineup, and that one isn’t that good to start with? It’s nothing but the sad story of the Lancia brand, which will be reshuffled, with emphasis on electricity.
Before that happens, however, they keep milking the third generation Ypsilon, a supermini that has been around since 2011. You cannot buy a brand new Ypsilon outside Italy, which is Lancia’s home country, and it’s the same as the latest special edition model, dubbed the UnYca.
Far from being unique, the 2021 Ypsilon UnYca is the company’s first limited edition car that can be bought online, with just three clicks, the automaker says. Pricing starts at €12,500 (equal to $14,284), and it is offered in a single trim level, with a single color, and one engine – we kid you not.
Finished in Metallic Vulcano Black, it has bright and satin grey chromed accents at the front, on the upper and lower grilles, and on the door handles, black 15-inch wheels, and packs a small 1.0-liter mild-hybrid engine, making 70 ps (69 hp / 51 kW).
Things such as the multi-function leather-wrapped steering wheel, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and special playlist from Spotify offered at no extra cost are included, together with the available DAB digital radio.
The UnYca version of the Ypsilon slots between the Silver and Gold trim levels in terms of configuration, which basically round off the offering. For the former, Lancia’s official online configurator reveals a starting price of €12,975 ($14,826), whereas the latter can be ordered from €14,495 ($16,563). The new Ford Fiesta, which is one of its biggest rivals, is listed from €13,090 ($14,958) in Germany, and the VW Polo from €15,995 ($18,277).
Far from being unique, the 2021 Ypsilon UnYca is the company’s first limited edition car that can be bought online, with just three clicks, the automaker says. Pricing starts at €12,500 (equal to $14,284), and it is offered in a single trim level, with a single color, and one engine – we kid you not.
Finished in Metallic Vulcano Black, it has bright and satin grey chromed accents at the front, on the upper and lower grilles, and on the door handles, black 15-inch wheels, and packs a small 1.0-liter mild-hybrid engine, making 70 ps (69 hp / 51 kW).
Things such as the multi-function leather-wrapped steering wheel, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and special playlist from Spotify offered at no extra cost are included, together with the available DAB digital radio.
The UnYca version of the Ypsilon slots between the Silver and Gold trim levels in terms of configuration, which basically round off the offering. For the former, Lancia’s official online configurator reveals a starting price of €12,975 ($14,826), whereas the latter can be ordered from €14,495 ($16,563). The new Ford Fiesta, which is one of its biggest rivals, is listed from €13,090 ($14,958) in Germany, and the VW Polo from €15,995 ($18,277).