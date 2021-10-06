Lancia Will Trust Its Very Existence to a Reborn, Electric Delta

When Stellantis came to be, most market analysts bet it would kill multiple brands. Surprisingly, Carlos Tavares knew he could be killing some geese that could still lay golden eggs and gave them ten years to do so. Lancia decided to make good use of this time to bring one of its most iconic cars back: the Delta.
In an interview with the “Corriere Della Sera,” Luca Napolitano ensured that it would be an exciting car. When you remember that the most exciting thing the last Delta did was to drive Robert Langdon around Rome in “Angels & Demons,” that’s a bold promise: one that Lancia fans will hold the brand’s CEO responsible for keeping.
According to Napolitano, the new Delta will be “a statement of progress and technology” and will also be electric. This is something that may disappoint die-hard fans of the original vehicle. These guys probably believe the only credible replacement for the Delta would be a faithful continuation series of that rally champion.
However, electric cars have already proved they can be breathtaking. Insane acceleration times are one of the reasons for Tesla vehicles to be so popular. GCK even dared to create an electric restomod of the original Delta called EVO-e, which illustrates this article.
Before the new Delta emerges, Lancia will present a new Ypsilon. The deadline for that to happen will undoubtedly make fans anxious: 2024. That will leave the brand very little time to introduce the new Delta and more products that may justify keeping it alive.
In the interview, Napolitano gives us some hints of when the new Delta should emerge. The executive said that all the Lancia lineup will be electric by 2026. If you consider that the lineup is currently restricted to the Ypsilon, it means the new generation will still have combustion engines. In 2026, only the electric version will be offered. Despite that, a single car does not make a lineup: it needs the Delta to be called that way.
Apart from the A-segment car and the C-segment hatchback, Napolitano also spoke about a flagship. That confirms the article we wrote in June about Lancia's three future EVs. It would be fantastic if such a car were the new Fulvia, but it is more likely to be a D-segment sedan.
The Lancia CEO said it would be made in synergy with DS and Alfa Romeo, meaning its vehicles will probably be displayed in DS and Alfa Romeo stores in the main European cities. Sales would shift to an online model, compatible with the electric ambitions Stellantis has for Lancia. If that plan works, we may see Lancia around for another 115 years.
