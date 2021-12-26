Rare '90s Delta Integrale Has Barely Been Driven, Costs a Small Fortune

These days it can be difficult to spot a true petrolhead when driving down the road. Seeing someone behind the wheel of a brand new sports car doesn't necessarily mean he's passionate about these things. But what are the odds of seeing a non-petrolhead driver behind the wheel of a Lancia Delta Integrale? I'd say they're close to 0.
And several reasons support that statement. First of all, most people might not realize that the Delta is more than just an Italian hatchback. Also, you wouldn't expect a non-supercar, 30-year old car to require a six-figure budget. Of course, $50K will also get you one of these cars, if you don't mind an earlier model with more miles on the odometer.
Most people won't know about the Delta's rallying heritage and its Group B days of glory. But once you start digging up information on the model, you are in for a treat! By the time Mitsubishi had entered the market with its Lancer Evolution in 1992, the Lancia Delta had already won the World Rally Championship Manufacturers Title six times!
While the first Delta was launched in 1979, the last one came out of the factory in 1994. As you can imagine, Lancia had continuously improved the model, and multiple versions were launched throughout the years. If you're thinking about buying one of these, you'll have to do some proper research before pulling the trigger. That way, you can be sure that you've bought the right car for you.
Most Lancia fans will probably argue that the Delta S4 "Stradale" is the coolest one to buy. But only 200 of those were ever made, and they usually have a 7-figure price tag attached to them. So what would be the second-best option? Well, a late version Integrale Evoluzione II does seem like a good fit. Lancia unveiled this model in 1993, and at the time, it was rated for a good 212 horsepower and 231 lb-ft (314 Nm) of torque.
Only 250 "Edizione Finale" (Final Edition) Delta Integrales were ever built, and they were destined for the Japanese market. This particular car made its way back to Europe in 2008, first in Belgium and then in the United Kingdom. Three decades after it left the factory floor, its odometer only shows 3,448 miles (5,550 km). That explains why this car is in such excellent shape! And it also explains the $300,995 price tag.
