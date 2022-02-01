2022 Indian Scout Embraces Aggressive Side With New Rogue, Rogue Sixty Versions

In the present Indian lineup, the Scout model is one of the most important. Tracing its roots to a very long time ago, the family presently comprises five versions, aimed at a large swathe of rider types. As of this month, even more people could be drawn to the brand with the introduction of “the most aggressive iterations” of the model.
This is how Indian describes two newcomers, the Rogue and Rogue Sixty, presented on the first day of February. We’re talking about beefed-up Scouts, with an inclination for extreme visuals, which should make their market debut later this year.
Compared to their already available siblings, the Rogues bring a new interpretation of the blacked-out styling the range has gotten us used to, but also some body modifications that will clearly make them stand out.
The first is the quarter fairing, which is normally offered as an added accessory for the Scout and Scout Bobber. Then come the 19-inch front wheel and the sport-style seat which is available as an accessory for the 2018-2022 Scout Bobber models. Last, but not least, we get mini-ape handlebars.
Powering the two new Scouts will be the same liquid-cooled V-Twins already deployed on the others. The Rogue gets the 69ci (1,133cc) powerplant linked to a 6-speed transmission, while the Rogue Sixty is animated by the 60ci (999cc) unit tied to a 5-speed. For suspension, both bikes rock a telescopic fork up front and dual shocks at the rear.
The Scout Rogue will be offered in six paint variants, with pricing starting at $11,499, while the Scout Rogue Sixty will retail from $9,999, and will only be available in four color options.
“For so many motorcyclists, riding carries a rogue spirit – a bold statement of freedom and individuality that brings riders together – and Scout Rogue delivers that in spades,” said in a statement during the introduction of the two new bikes Aaron Jax, Indian Motorcycle Vice President.
“It’s an attitude that can only be found on a motorcycle, and it creates a totally unique level of camaraderie and community, and that’s what Scout Rogue is all about.”
Full specs on the two new Scout models can be found in the press release section attached below.
Compared to their already available siblings, the Rogues bring a new interpretation of the blacked-out styling the range has gotten us used to, but also some body modifications that will clearly make them stand out.
The first is the quarter fairing, which is normally offered as an added accessory for the Scout and Scout Bobber. Then come the 19-inch front wheel and the sport-style seat which is available as an accessory for the 2018-2022 Scout Bobber models. Last, but not least, we get mini-ape handlebars.
Powering the two new Scouts will be the same liquid-cooled V-Twins already deployed on the others. The Rogue gets the 69ci (1,133cc) powerplant linked to a 6-speed transmission, while the Rogue Sixty is animated by the 60ci (999cc) unit tied to a 5-speed. For suspension, both bikes rock a telescopic fork up front and dual shocks at the rear.
The Scout Rogue will be offered in six paint variants, with pricing starting at $11,499, while the Scout Rogue Sixty will retail from $9,999, and will only be available in four color options.
“For so many motorcyclists, riding carries a rogue spirit – a bold statement of freedom and individuality that brings riders together – and Scout Rogue delivers that in spades,” said in a statement during the introduction of the two new bikes Aaron Jax, Indian Motorcycle Vice President.
“It’s an attitude that can only be found on a motorcycle, and it creates a totally unique level of camaraderie and community, and that’s what Scout Rogue is all about.”
Full specs on the two new Scout models can be found in the press release section attached below.