Compact Thor Delano RV Grows in Size When Parked to Sleep Five People in Comfort

If you’re looking for a motorhome that’s easy to handle on the road and offers decent space for you and your friends, the new Delano from Thor Motor Coach might be exactly what you need. Although compact, this feature-packed RV blows up in size to accommodate up to five travelers.
For 2023, Thor is proposing a Class C motorhome that has everything one needs to live life on the road. The Delano is based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis, and it has under the hood a 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel engine that delivers 188 hp and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque. It is available in three floor plans, which are jam-packed with features.
We’re going to focus on the 24FB, which comes with a queen-size Murphy bed, a dream dinette, and a rear bathroom. Recently, Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews had the chance to check out the model and see what it has to offer. The Delano 24FB measures 25.8 ft (7.8 meters) in length, and it’s 7.6-ft-wide (2.3-meter-wide). It’s a compact Class C, but it was designed to maximize every inch of space to ensure that travelers don’t miss the comforts of home.
The exterior features a power patio awning that allows people to enjoy the outdoors on hot summer days as well. It also has amazing storage space, so it’s ideal for those who do not know how to not overpack. Plus, they get an outside shower that comes in handy if they want to keep the dirt outside of the motorhome. On the roof, the 24FB has an AC unit, two MaxxAir fans, and a 100-watt solar panel.
At first glance, the interior of the model might seem overwhelmingly cramped, but with the slide-out, the RV grows in size to accommodate up to five people. Right as you step inside, you’re welcomed by a beautiful open layout. To the right, in the cockpit area, is a cab-over bunk that can sleep two. There’s also a skylight that allows natural light to bathe the interior.
A few steps ahead is the dream dinette, which includes large seats with storage underneath and a table that drops down to form a bed, providing an additional sleeping space. Above, travelers will have access to several cabinets.
On the opposite side of the dinette is the kitchen. This area is equipped with all the necessary appliances. It has a round sink, a two-burner propane cooktop, a convection microwave, and a generous refrigerator. You also have great countertop space, several drawers, cabinets, and a 32-inch TV that can be viewed either from the dinette area or the bedroom.
Speaking of that, the bedroom is right next to the kitchen, and it consists of a large sofa that turns into a queen-size Murphy bed. Across the sofa are a closet/pantry and even more drawers for storage. And that’s not all.
At the rear is the bathroom, which, you guessed it, has plenty of storage space. It is equipped with a decent walk-in shower, another round sink, a medicine cabinet, and a toilet. Other features included in this lovely motorhome are a water heater, a 30-gallon (136-liter) freshwater tank, and two 38-gallon (173-liter) graywater and blackwater ones.
For all of this, the 2023 Thor Delano 24FB starts at $203,550 MSRP. Check out the video down below for a thorough walkthrough of the model.
