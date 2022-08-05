1938 Indian Four Is $140K Worth of Stunning Motorcycle Making

Together with Harley-Davidson, Indian is one of the two American motorcycle makers to have survived the harsh years of the Great Depression. And one of the models that helped it do that is the Four.
This model had a relatively short stint on the market, but one that coincided with all those incredibly hard years. Produced from 1928 to 1942, it was derived from Ace Corporation’s Ace.
During its time, the motorcycle was one of the most sought-after, but the onset of the Second World War pushed it out of production for good. It’s unclear how many of them survive to this day, but the ones that do, especially if in great condition, are worth a fortune on the collector’s market.
We found a stunning-looking Four sitting on the lot of vehicles that will go under the hammer later this month in Monterey, at the hands of auction house Mecum. It’s been tampered with, of course, and by that, I mean it got restored visually and rebuilt mechanically.
Named Four on account of the number of cylinders on its 77ci engine, the bike was not gifted with some pretentious post-reconstruction name or modified powerplant. It only offers revamped parts, including for the engine and the 3-speed transmission, a Kevlar clutch, restored exhaust system, and porcelain-plated exhaust manifold. Despite being a 1938 model year, it comes with several first-year production bits, including the fuel tank and speedometer.
After work on the bike was completed (by an undisclosed shop), it was kept hidden and was never ridden on the road. The engine was fired up, though, but only on the bench.
The seller of the Four hopes that on August 19, when the bike goes under the hammer, the buyer will pay as much as $140,000 for it. We’ll come back on the story when we learn for how much it really goes.
