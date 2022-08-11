Immaculate 2000 Ducati 996S Keeps the Miles Within Three-Digit Territory, Looks Exquisite

Few things in the world are as stunning as a Ducati 996 in top condition, wouldn’t you agree?
Before this 2000 MY 996S fell into the latest owner’s possession, it had received an assortment of top-shelf aftermarket items, including Remus exhaust mufflers, Corbin saddle upholstery, and a tinted windshield from Zero Gravity. Additionally, there’s a Ducati Performance clutch cover replacing the standard module, and the rear end is adorned with a carbon fender and a new license plate holder.
Fresh timing belts were installed about three years ago, while the coolant, brake fluid, and motor oil have all been flushed for good measure. In terms of mileage, the bike’s five-digit counter indicates that it has only covered 948 miles (1,525 km) since the day it left the factory. What brings this beast to life is a 996cc Desmoquattro L-twin mill featuring Weber-Marelli EFI componentry and dual overhead cams.
Accompanied by a six-speed gearbox and a dry clutch, the liquid-cooled engine is capable of deploying up to 123 ponies at the crankshaft. On the other hand, its torque output digits will plateau at a very healthy 73 pound-feet (99 Nm), and this is going to occur in the region of 7,000 revs per minute.
With these imposing figures on tap, the 996S has the ability to hit a top speed of 161 mph (259 kph) when pushed to its limit. Suspension duties are carried out by 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Showa forks and a piggyback shock absorber from Ohlins. For plentiful stopping power, Ducati’s phenom employs premium Brembo brake calipers, pinching on dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs up front and a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) unit out back.
Now that we’ve discussed the essentials, it’s time for us to wrap this up. We’ll do so by telling you this spotless 996S is currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, where you’ll find it listed until Monday, August 15. For now, the leading bid is placed at a generous $15k, and we’re curious to see whether anyone will endeavor to surpass it in the coming days.
Fresh timing belts were installed about three years ago, while the coolant, brake fluid, and motor oil have all been flushed for good measure. In terms of mileage, the bike’s five-digit counter indicates that it has only covered 948 miles (1,525 km) since the day it left the factory. What brings this beast to life is a 996cc Desmoquattro L-twin mill featuring Weber-Marelli EFI componentry and dual overhead cams.
Accompanied by a six-speed gearbox and a dry clutch, the liquid-cooled engine is capable of deploying up to 123 ponies at the crankshaft. On the other hand, its torque output digits will plateau at a very healthy 73 pound-feet (99 Nm), and this is going to occur in the region of 7,000 revs per minute.
With these imposing figures on tap, the 996S has the ability to hit a top speed of 161 mph (259 kph) when pushed to its limit. Suspension duties are carried out by 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Showa forks and a piggyback shock absorber from Ohlins. For plentiful stopping power, Ducati’s phenom employs premium Brembo brake calipers, pinching on dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs up front and a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) unit out back.
Now that we’ve discussed the essentials, it’s time for us to wrap this up. We’ll do so by telling you this spotless 996S is currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, where you’ll find it listed until Monday, August 15. For now, the leading bid is placed at a generous $15k, and we’re curious to see whether anyone will endeavor to surpass it in the coming days.