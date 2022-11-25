Cool 1975 Ford Club Wagon Used To Be a Summer School Church Van, Sells With No Reserve

This 1975 Ford E150 Club Wagon Chateau selling on Bring a Trailer is as cool as an old-school American-cool van can be after almost fifty years. The condition is great, and the 30k-mile total mileage, although not guaranteed, appears to be real.
With the third-generation Econoline launched in 1975, Ford was the first American carmaker to introduce a body-on-frame construction on a full-size van. The F-150 truck was the technology donor, and this tradition endured until the E-Series vans were replaced by the Transit in 2015. While the Econoline designated the cargo van, Ford named the passenger model “Club Wagon.” The Chateau trim sat at the top of the lineup, with the most interesting gadgets onboard.
Unlike the Volkswagen Type 2, which was powered by a weak engine, the Econoline/Club Wagons of the time had at least triple the engine capacity and power. As the top-of-the-line Chateau, this 1975 Ford E150 Club Wagon is powered by a 351-ci (5.8-liter) Windsor V8 engine with 153 horsepower, ensuring it is no slouch on the road. This Club Wagon is in surprisingly good condition considering its age, and the odometer only shows 30k miles. There are no wear signs on the pedals, so this mileage might be real.
According to the seller, the van was used by a church group to carry summer school kids to various activities. The seller acquired the vehicle in July 2022, and the well-maintained Club Wagon needed no repairs. The muffler and the tailpipe were reportedly replaced under previous ownership, and KYB shock absorbers were also recently installed. Braking is handled by power-assisted front disc brakes and rear drums.
The eight-passenger cabin looks just as good as the body paint outside, with the three rows of seats covered in tan vinyl upholstery with patterned cloth inserts. A swiveling captain’s chair up front is complemented by a low-back passenger front seat. According to the seller, this choice was made because tutors needed to check on the kids in the back.
Although the van is fitted with benches, the rearmost one can be removed to accommodate a “mattress platform” in the cargo area. This allows the van to be used as a camper for a short time, even though there is no other camping equipment. This cool Club Wagon is selling with no reserve on Bring a Trailer, with the highest bid at the time of writing at $3,075.
