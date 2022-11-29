Custom Honda CB360 Scrambler Comes With Heaps of Graceful Classic Refinement

No matter what angle you view it from, this scrambled CB360 is absolutely dripping with bespoke flair.
Given the wide variety of crafts that James Fawcett’s Slipstream Creations specialize in, it would be a bit unfair to call them a motorcycle customization outfit. Operating in St. Louis, Missouri, the shop deals with just about anything from furniture fabrication and welding to on-request paint jobs, and this broad range of abilities lets them confidently handle all aspects of their bike-modding ventures in-house.
The bespoke stunner we’re about to look at started with a 1974 Honda CB360, whose owner’s original plan was to work on it as a personal project. Time constraints and a lack of proper tools would eventually lead him to hand things over to Slipstream, though, and it’s safe to say that was the correct decision.
With the little UJM dismantled, James and his guys began by fashioning a looped subframe complete with integrated dual-function LEDs out back. The new skeleton supports a flat, scrambler-esque custom saddle, beneath which you’ll find an electronics box and a most discreet rear fender.
A second tailor-made fender can be seen up front, but the fuel tank sitting in between is still stock. Same goes for the CB360’s telescopic forks, which were refurbished and are now accompanied by a pair of progressive aftermarket shocks at the rear end. These, unlike the front suspension units, feature preload and damping adjustability.
In terms of footwear, this ravishing one-off prides itself with 18-inch aluminum rims and a purposeful set of dual-sport knobbies. At the front, there’s a grilled retro-style headlamp falling right in line with the overall scrambler theme, joined by tiny LED blinkers from Motogadget on each side. Additionally, a murdered-out handlebar, Biltwell grips, and a classy speedo adorn the cockpit.
Following a thorough carb and engine rebuild, Slipstream wrapped the OEM exhaust headers in a layer of Cerakote, then added dual reverse megaphone silencers made of stainless-steel. Electrical upgrades consist of reworked wiring, a premium lithium-ion battery, and a Charlie’s Place electronic ignition system. Paintwork-wise, the bike sports a white base topped with yellow, orange, and red accents on the tank.
