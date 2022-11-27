Glamorous Triumph Bonneville Circe Finds There’s No Such Thing as Too Much Brass or Chrome

In ancient Greek mythology, Circe is a minor goddess and enchantress, daughter of sun deity Helios and Oceanid nymph Perse. With extensive knowledge of herbal potions, as well as some good old-fashioned sorcery, she had the ability to turn her enemies into animals – an ordeal portrayed in several pieces of literature including Homer’s Odyssey.
Homer tells us she’s “a dreadful goddess with lovely hair and human speech,” while Apollonius (another Greek author of ancient times) describes Circe’s eyes as being golden and emitting bright rays of light. Now, the custom Triumph Bonneville christened with the same name won’t be transforming its rivals into pigs, like the sorceress did to Odysseus’ crew on the island of Aeaea, but its sheer beauty might just have you spellbound!
Built by Tamarit Motorcycles with a heavy emphasis on Baroque styling, the bike in question had once been a bone-stock carbureted Bonnie from 2004. It now features a ton of chrome and brass finishes as a nod to the Greek goddess’ blazing golden eyes, and there’s something truly angelic about its overall character. Essentially, this thing is nothing less than a work of art.
As there’s a lot for us to cover on their mythologically-named, somewhat bobber-esque Bonneville, let’s dive straight in and examine how the transformation process played out. Starting at the front, we find a very classy springer fork arrangement accompanied by a retro-style headlamp up top. The cockpit area bears an aftermarket handlebar akin to that of a broad-tracker but fitted upside-down to achieve a slammed demeanor.
Shiny levers, Biltwell grips, and Motogadget switches make up the hardware touched by the rider's hands, while instrumentation comes in the form of a minute speedometer installed low down on the right fork leg. All these modules, along with the unobtrusive bar-end blinkers, are fantastic touches bordering on drool-worthy, but things get considerably wilder out back.
For starters, the motorcycle’s swingarm was lengthened and modded to accommodate a monoshock setup, atop which you’ll see a cantilevered seat pan curving upwards toward the rear. The gorgeous saddle upholstery extends onto the fuel tank and is mimicked by the knee pads, forming a seamless flow to tie everything together coherently.
You might’ve noticed the Bonneville’s gas tank is still stock, but it’s now embellished with Tamarit emblems and flat filler cap besides the brown leather pads we’ve mentioned earlier. After they’d polished the engine cases to a mirror finish, the guys proceeded to add K&N air filters and high-mounted exhaust pipework made of stainless-steel. The headers flow into dual slash-cut mufflers topped with a brass grill.
Beneath the motorcycle’s parallel-twin lies a bolt-on sump guard from Tamarit’s own aftermarket catalog, and there are fresh foot pegs sitting further back. Lastly, Circe’s fuel tank and rear fender received a delicious coat of white paint, providing a perfect contrast for the abundance of chrome, brass, and brown leather found throughout the rest of the build.
