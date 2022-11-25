Doomsdaytona Is a Custom Triumph Daytona 675 Looking Gorgeously Apocalyptic

There’s something raw and seriously rugged about this shop’s stylistic approach, and we love it!
At first, some folks may not be too keen on the idea of irreversibly altering a mighty Triumph Daytona 675, but the 2011 model had actually been involved in a crash prior to the transformation. Now dubbed Doomsdaytona, this rugged custom predator was resurrected and shaped to its current form by Classified Moto of Richmond, Virginia.
Following a close examination, John Ryland and his team opted to keep the stock hardware that wasn’t damaged in play. Items such as the donor’s five-spoke wheels, brakes, and adjustable suspension goodies have all been retained, but its new, post-apocalyptic appearance is a far cry from the way it looked when leaving Triumph’s factory.
Gone is the vast majority of the 675’s standard bodywork, including the tail section, fairings and both fenders. Even though its OEM fuel tank is still present, it was heavily reworked to sit lower on the frame, losing a fair bit of gas storage capacity in the process.
In order to compensate, the Classified squad fashioned an auxiliary fuel chamber and had it mounted beneath the seat. The saddle itself was upholstered by regular collaborator Roy Baird, and it sits on a bespoke loop-style subframe. A handmade side panel can be seen on the left flank, but the right side was left bare to showcase the motorcycle’s 675cc triple-cylinder engine.
There are new fenders taking pride of place at both ends, while Kenda’s dual-purpose Big Block tires provide ample grip on and off the pavement. Lighting hails from aftermarket units all-round, with the front carrying the workshop’s signature twin-headlight arrangement.
The Daytona’s original dials are stored within a custom-made housing, and its stock clip-ons have been replaced with a new handlebar for a more relaxed riding posture. Lastly, the finishing touches consisted of a gold D.I.D drive chain, bespoke stainless-steel exhaust plumbing, and a lithium-ion battery from Shorai.
