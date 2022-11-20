Custom BMW G450X Type 17 Is a Startling Combination of Aluminum Elegance and Enduro Genes

We doubt this thing will be seeing much hardcore off-roading, because it’s simply too beautiful to be put through any serious abuse.
Usually, Auto Fabrica’s signature style is a matter of minimalistic contours, understated paintwork, and handsome simplicity. Brothers Gazmend and Bujar Muharremi do love a good bit of experimentation from time to time, though, so their latest endeavor (dubbed Type 17) is unlike anything we’ve seen from them before.
Upon consulting with the customer, the lads decided that an enduro-themed build was the way to go, choosing a 2009 BMW G450X as the donor. A sizeable chunk of the Beemer’s original equipment has been retained, including its brakes, front suspension, and laced wheels. Where the Auto Fabrica magic really makes its presence felt is the bodywork department, and it’s one hell of a sight to behold!
Cardboard mockups acted as the starting point for Bujar and Gaz, then they’ve sculpted the motorcycle’s new attire out of aluminum. First things first, we find two beefy side panels working their way from front to rear, along with an angular tail section that looks the part.
There’s also a custom seat cover latched onto the outfit’s top end, hiding a slim, yet comfy foam saddle underneath. Although the encasement doesn’t serve any practical purpose, it most definitely gave Auto Fabrica the opportunity to think outside the box and come up with something a little different.
At the front end, you’ll be seeing a blade-like fender sitting in between the stock forks, and that outlandish upper fairing houses an LED headlamp and discreet turn signals. These are complemented by Highsider taillights out back, while the cockpit area flaunts a stainless-steel handlebar manufactured in-house.
In addition, the G450X saw its rear suspension beefed up through an adjustable Ohlins shock absorber with a piggyback reservoir. Finally, the Muharremis added a curvy tailor-made exhaust that snakes its way back beneath the tail to end in a boy muffler, and the bike’s overalls got cloaked in a Dakar-inspired yellow and white colorway accompanied by bold graphics.
Upon consulting with the customer, the lads decided that an enduro-themed build was the way to go, choosing a 2009 BMW G450X as the donor. A sizeable chunk of the Beemer’s original equipment has been retained, including its brakes, front suspension, and laced wheels. Where the Auto Fabrica magic really makes its presence felt is the bodywork department, and it’s one hell of a sight to behold!
Cardboard mockups acted as the starting point for Bujar and Gaz, then they’ve sculpted the motorcycle’s new attire out of aluminum. First things first, we find two beefy side panels working their way from front to rear, along with an angular tail section that looks the part.
There’s also a custom seat cover latched onto the outfit’s top end, hiding a slim, yet comfy foam saddle underneath. Although the encasement doesn’t serve any practical purpose, it most definitely gave Auto Fabrica the opportunity to think outside the box and come up with something a little different.
At the front end, you’ll be seeing a blade-like fender sitting in between the stock forks, and that outlandish upper fairing houses an LED headlamp and discreet turn signals. These are complemented by Highsider taillights out back, while the cockpit area flaunts a stainless-steel handlebar manufactured in-house.
In addition, the G450X saw its rear suspension beefed up through an adjustable Ohlins shock absorber with a piggyback reservoir. Finally, the Muharremis added a curvy tailor-made exhaust that snakes its way back beneath the tail to end in a boy muffler, and the bike’s overalls got cloaked in a Dakar-inspired yellow and white colorway accompanied by bold graphics.