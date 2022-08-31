One-Off BMW R80 Type 10 Will Have You Drooling, Comes With Overbored Engine

It would most definitely steal the show at a bike night – or just about anywhere else, for that matter.
If you’re a regular visitor of the Custom Bikes section of our website, then you’ll have already noticed how fond we are of Auto Fabrica’s work. Just like all the other builds we’ve looked at, the Muharremi brothers absolutely nailed the transformation of this BMW R80, now dubbed Type 10.
Once the donor had arrived at their shop, Gazmend and Bujar got rid of just about every bodywork component that wasn’t the fuel tank. They also deleted the standard subframe, replacing it with a much sportier custom alternative manufactured in-house. Atop this module lies a new saddle upholstered in perforated brown leather, and there’s a snazzy LED taillight rounding things out at the southernmost tip.
Although the factory gas tank is still in place, it now sports a gorgeous layer of navy-blue paint and Auto Fabrica badges instead of the original BMW roundels. The outfit is completed by an aluminum fender at the front and an under-seat orange plate at the opposite end.
As far as the suspension upgrades are concerned, we find modern fork internals and a premium aftermarket shock absorber. The R80’s brakes and wheel may have remained stock following Fabrica’s makeover, but the same can’t be said for its boxer-twin powerhouse.
The engine was first bored out to a very respectable 1,000cc, then it received a full rebuild with higher-spec hardware. In keeping with their signature style, the Muharremis added a unique set of stainless-steel exhaust pipes that work their way southwards in two seamless curves.
Electrical juice runs through a simplified wiring harness, feeding LED turn signals and a brand-new headlamp in the process. Last but not least, the Auto Fabrica duo decided to wrap most of Type 10’s lower parts in black, consequently drawing one’s attention straight to the handsome color combo of the navy tank and brown saddle.
Once the donor had arrived at their shop, Gazmend and Bujar got rid of just about every bodywork component that wasn’t the fuel tank. They also deleted the standard subframe, replacing it with a much sportier custom alternative manufactured in-house. Atop this module lies a new saddle upholstered in perforated brown leather, and there’s a snazzy LED taillight rounding things out at the southernmost tip.
Although the factory gas tank is still in place, it now sports a gorgeous layer of navy-blue paint and Auto Fabrica badges instead of the original BMW roundels. The outfit is completed by an aluminum fender at the front and an under-seat orange plate at the opposite end.
As far as the suspension upgrades are concerned, we find modern fork internals and a premium aftermarket shock absorber. The R80’s brakes and wheel may have remained stock following Fabrica’s makeover, but the same can’t be said for its boxer-twin powerhouse.
The engine was first bored out to a very respectable 1,000cc, then it received a full rebuild with higher-spec hardware. In keeping with their signature style, the Muharremis added a unique set of stainless-steel exhaust pipes that work their way southwards in two seamless curves.
Electrical juice runs through a simplified wiring harness, feeding LED turn signals and a brand-new headlamp in the process. Last but not least, the Auto Fabrica duo decided to wrap most of Type 10’s lower parts in black, consequently drawing one’s attention straight to the handsome color combo of the navy tank and brown saddle.