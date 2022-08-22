Custom, Tuned Signal Green Aventador SVJ Drops by With a Heart-Stopping Ghost Ride

Lamborghini just unleashed the next evolution of the Urus super-SUV, and the Performante will make green with envy a lot of ultra-luxury contenders to the SUV crown. But do we care about that?
Not really, and not when Lambo still produces crazy passenger cars such as the Aventador SVJ! So, luckily for us, the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA have another YouTube vlog episode out and about, mostly featuring Vik as the appointed host. Alas, we are more interested in the crazy Insta ideas – such as his desire to deliver a cool ghost ride.
It’s a bit of a fake one since the video was embedded (check out both the YT intro and the first Insta feature embedded below) in reverse – but it still caused a stir, especially with the SUV owner that was relaxingly strolling down the same back alley and found these dudes running around a priceless Lambo Aventador SVJ Roadster!
Anyway, the rest of the stuff is pretty “tame,” if you can call that a customized, twice-personalized, and tuned bull from Sant'Agata Bolognese. According to the description and Vik’s story, this Aventador SVJ was first dressed up in white from the factory. Then, it got into their hands and developed a serene case of Greek Blue atmosphere.
Now, perhaps in conjunction with the Lambo Urus Performante hero spec, it wants to be a green supercar that stands out in any affluent crowd. And so, it will, specifically because there’s an entire list of modifications aside from the Signal Green wrap to also speak about. These include a 1016 Industries partial wrap/partial carbon fiber front hood, a Ryft front carbon fiber lip, as well as every black plastic bit around the exterior turned into a carbon fiber detail.
Additionally, the engine has an unspecified VF tune to increase its already bonkers power level beyond the stock 759-horsepower while the supercar has already been lowered on Novitec springs and will soon get a full coilover Novitec KW makeover to make sure it’s not bumpy anymore. Plus, do stay on after the 6:57 mark because the RDB LA crew also has a bonus feature: an Ultimae tucked inside the shop!
