Custom Honda CL350 Scrambler Looks Absolutely Majestic, Used to Be a Complete Mess

The transformation was a relatively straightforward affair, yet it still worked miracles!
James Fawcett is what you might call a jack of all trades, with experience in disciplines such as mechanics, graphic design, and web development, to name a few. Joined by his son, James is now the owner of Slipstream Creations – a custom fabrication shop located in St. Louis, Missouri.
They tackle a variety of jobs to keep the cash flowing, but you’ll also see them deliver a ravishing custom bike in between. For instance, this stunning Honda CL350 Scrambler had been heartlessly abused by its previous owner, and it was in awful shape upon arrival at Slipstream’s clinic. That’s no longer the case, however, because the father-and-son duo gave it a complete makeover from head to toe!
First things first, they got rid of the OEM subframe to make way for a chromoly substitute with flush-mounted LED lighting and fresh shock mounts. Atop the new subframe sits a handsome solo saddle, which hides the motorcycle’s battery underneath the padding.
The rear-end anatomy is completed by a bespoke fender, and this whole ordeal rests on a pair of progressive aftermarket shocks. Up front, we spot a Honda CB360’s forks and front disc brake, while the stock wheels have been swapped with 18-inch modules enveloped in dual-purpose tires.
Choosing to retain and repair the factory gas tank, the Fawcetts busied themselves with straightening out all the nasty dents they could find. The CL350’s original headlight bucket was also kept in play, but it now carries LED componentry and built-in blinkers. Further back, you’ll see a digital Trail Tech Vapor dial and a murdered-out handlebar equipped with aftermarket grips.
After they’d treated the donor’s parallel-twin engine to youthful seals and gaskets, the guys proceeded to replace its airbox with individual pod filters. Fresh mufflers were added at the end of the exhaust headers, and the pipework was completely wrapped in a layer of black Cerakote. Lastly, James and his son had their scrambled head-turner wrapped in a mesmerizing, yet not over-the-top color scheme.
