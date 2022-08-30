Free Range 920 Is a Unique Yamaha XV920R Built for a Chef, Looks Brutally Stunning

Predominated by a beat-up scrambler vibe, this two-wheeled beast definitely holds plenty of character.
As you glance through their lengthy portfolio of custom builds, it becomes pretty evident that Classified Moto’s specialists have a soft spot for the Yamaha XV920R. We’ve already seen them employing this platform when they designed the Aviator, and there are as many as four other XV920R-based masterpieces listed on their website.
One of them – dubbed Free Range 920 – can be spotted in this article’s photo gallery. Starting with a 1982 model, the bike was built for a chef and successful business owner from South Carolina, hence its interesting nickname. Without further ado, let’s see how John Ryland and his team went about giving this machine a fresh face.
They decided to keep hold of the stock fuel chamber, but had it stripped naked of its paint to reveal the metal underneath. Right behind the tank, there’s a custom loop-style subframe topped with a brown leather saddle, which was upholstered by regular collaborator Roy Baird.
You’ll find a teeny front fender completing the motorcycle’s outfit, and it sits in between the inverted forks of a 2005 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R. The very same specimen donated one of its front brake discs and calipers, while the stock wheels have been replaced with 17-inch supermoto items from Warp 9 Racing.
In terms of rubber, Classified went with a dual-purpose Shinko 700 Series tire up north and a Kenda Big Block knobby down south. Gone is the XV920R’s standard shock absorber, making room for a high-end Progressive Suspension 465 Series with remote preload adjustability.
A fresh pair of stainless-steel pipes handle the exhaust gases, and power is sent to the rear hoop via a D.I.D X-ring drive chain. John’s experts installed new lighting components at both ends, with their signature twin-headlight assembly occupying the space where the stock headlamp had once sat. The finishing touches consist of a Shorai lithium-ion battery, Acewell instrumentation, and a removable cargo basket.
