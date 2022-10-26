Triumph Motorcycles Reveals Limited Edition Chrome Collection

British bike manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles is a well-established name in the world of modern classic two-wheelers, and their bikes have always served as a great base for customization. Models like the Bonneville, the Scrambler 1200, or the Thruxton have become quite popular platforms among custom builders.
To celebrate this particular characteristic of the marque’s identity and to honor its past, Triumph has announced a ten-bike limited edition collection named Triumph Motorcycles Chrome Collection.
Each of the ten motorcycles included in the new Chrome family comes with a particular design trait, namely chrome detailing performed in-house by the Hinckley-based manufacturer. Besides the obvious change to the bikes’ aesthetics, no other mechanical modifications have been made.
As mentioned, the new Chrome range comprises ten different models, eight of which belong to the Bonneville series and two come from the Rocket 3 family. To be more precise, the collection includes the Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition, the Rocket 3 GT Chrome Edition, the Bonneville T120 Chrome Edition, the Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition, the Scrambler 1200 XE Chrome Edition, the Bonneville Speedmaster Chrome Edition, the Thruxton RS Chrome Edition, the Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition, the Speed Twin 900 Chrome Edition, and the Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition.
“Beautifully and sensitively incorporated into each of these ten iconic motorcycles, Chrome Edition riders can enjoy the thrilling performance, neutral handling, and modern capability of the latest generation lineup, amplified by a truly exclusive, custom-inspired look,” the brand notes on its website.
The chrome accents on each of the motorcycles not only create a stunning appearance but also present a high level of detailing and craftsmanship, adding to the desirability of the already acclaimed models. According to Triumph, their team spends approximately five additional man-hours working on each of the Chrome edition bikes to perfect the chrome details. Apparently, just polishing the tank takes around three hours, compared to 20 minutes for a normal tank.
The motorcycles in the new collection also feature a slew of painted elements, which also require a lot longer than the usual painting process considering they involve hand-applied masking, a special primer, hand-sprayed painting, and then polishing.
The good news for riders is that Triumph manages to offer this aesthetic enhancement to its bikes with only a slight increase in price. As such, interested customers will only have to pay an additional $900 for the Rocket 3 Chrome models. Similarly, the Bonneville 1200 Chrome Edition examples see an $800 price increase, while the Bonneville 900 Chrome models see just a $500 bump. Each of the motorcycles in Triumph’s Chrome Collection will be available for one year only.
