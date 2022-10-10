Triumph The Brian Forgot to Put on Color Paint, Didn’t Leave Out Nod to RAF Squadron 313

The 313th RAF squadron was one of the several airborne military units that flew from the UK during World War II, but were not crewed by British pilots. The 313th, established in 1941, had Czechoslovak pilots, who fled to the Island after their country was occupied by German forces. They flew British-made Supermarine Spitfires.
We had to have this small incursion into the history of World War Two because the bike we have here is a nod to this Royal Air Force unit. We know that because its builder, Czech-based Gas & Oil, says so, and because the bike features number 313 on its body – “a small reference to the 313th Czechoslovak fighter squadron of the RAF in the form of a coat of arms, a memorial to heroes that endures,” the shop says.
We’re also told that the bike, which started life as a normal Triumph 1200, is called The Brian, but we were unable to find out what that name is supposed to stand for.
Regardless of name, the Triumph is now a very cold machine, proudly wearing its metallic body wrapped in silver paint/brushed metal (and with no other powerful color on) for everyone to see. Going for a minimalistic design, the bike presents a minuscule fender up front, a slightly larger one at the rear (this one with built-in tail light), and stainless steel downpipes.
Mechanically, the bike still uses the stock engine, only it now breathes through a custom exhaust, and thanks to software tampering, gained five horsepower compared to stock. The engine spins wire wheels shod in Metzeler tires.
Triumph The Brian is an older creation by Gas & Oil, and its current whereabouts are not known. The motorcycle is obviously still listed on the shop’s website, with one essential piece of information missing: how much it cost to have been transformed like this.
