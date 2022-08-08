Custom 1982 BMW R100 RS Is Proof Simpler Is Often Better

When it comes to new motorcycles in need of custom work, there are really only two names that matter for shops across the world: Harley-Davidson and Indian. But when talking about vintage two-wheelers in need of a new life, BMW definitely rules the charts.
There are so many shops out there bringing old Bimmers on two wheels back to life that it’ll probably take forever to talk about them all. Over the years, we’ve uncovered a few and brought some of their projects under the spotlight. Like, say, Spain-based Cafe Racer Dreams (CRD).
A quick look on their website will reveal over 100 projects completed over the years, a good chunk of them based on BMWs. A thing all these bikes have in common is the minimalist style they use post-customization, giving them a retro look that somehow makes sense in our modern world.
The bike you’re looking at now was originally a 1982 BMW R100 RS, until its owner, a guy from Valencia, decided to give it a makeover and turn it into something that’s now called CRD127.
A quick glance at the thing will reveal that the most important elements are still the original ones, albeit overhauled if needed. We get the stock boxer engine BMW originally put in there, only rebuilt from the ground up and now using a K&N filter, the steel frame, the alloy wheels, and even the fuel tank, which for these bikes is like a trademark element.
Everything else (and it doesn’t seem like much, seeing the flimsy appearance of the thing) is custom-made or brought in from aftermarket suppliers.
We get a Showa inverted multi-adjustable fork up front, an aftermarket braking system behind the wheels, a 19-cm (7.5-inch) headlight up front, and YSS shocks at the rear. motogadget is present on the build with the ignition and light controls, but also with the speedometer, while Domino supplied the grips.
It took the shop just six weeks to put this thing together, but we’re not told how much it cost to make. For what it’s worth though, the CRD127 is proof enough that at times an old, simple custom bike can look just as impressive as a very decorated modern one.
