1980 BMW R100 RT “Brownie” Is a Nod to the Typical American Family

As per various surveys conducted over the years, the typical American family is 3.13 people strong. Because a 0.13 person is kind of weird, we’ll round that to a nice three, which is exactly the number of members of an American family this here BMW R100 RT honors.
The bike came to be in 1980, four years into the life of the R100 breed, and for a long time, it has been an inconspicuous representative of its breed. Sometime recently, it crossed the doors into the shops of Spain-based Cafe Racer Dreams (CRD) and was transformed into an American family tribute on wheels.
Because of the brown and bronze tones used throughout, we chose to nickname it Brownie. Brownie, or bike CRD125 in the shop’s portfolio, remains a BMW at heart, but it is so much more visually.
The project was put together, says the shop, for a client from Boston. It’s a pure café racer the kind of which CRD has made plenty, but it’s the paint scheme, especially the three stripes in different shades of bronze featured on the fuel tank, that reference the typical American family, in this case, that of the motorcycle’s owner.
Sporting a leather seat, Biltwell grips, motogadget controls and Rizoma indicators, the bike holds in its frame the stock, but reworked 998cc engine, which breathes through a custom exhaust.
The front wheel is supported by a Kawasaki ZX-6R fork, Ohlins shock help keep the bike upright and the ride smooth, while Brembo and Nissin hardware help with the brakes.
The shop takes particular pride in having achieved a build that shows fewer-than-usual screws to connect the different bits of the motorcycle, and that helps a lot with the clean look of the machine.
We are not being told how much the 1980 BMW R100 RT Brownie cost to put together.
