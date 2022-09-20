Honda La Poderosa Is a Beautifully Evolved CB750 Mutant

We have to admit, for a very long time we’ve been focusing our attention on custom motorcycles that started life as Harley-Davidsons. That’s probably because few machines are as exciting as custom Harleys. The ones that are, like this here, reworked 1974 Honda CB750, do slip through the Milwaukee cracks, though, and earn their 15 minutes of fame.
The custom Honda is called La Poderosa, which is Spanish for “powerful.” We have no idea why Spanish was chosen to name a Japanese motorcycle re-made over in Canada, but hey, who are we to judge, especially when the name fits.
The bike was put together over in Ontario by a crew called Augment Motorworks. You might know the name, as it’s been recently linked to the triad of factory-backed, custom BMW R 18s presented by the Bavarians back in April, or from the recent coverage we did on another Augment build, the Panster.
Back to the Honda, this example of the original Universal Japanese Motorcycle (UJM) is so different from stock that it’s hardly recognizable.
We’ll start with the least obvious changes made, and they include the complete rebuild of the engine (which now uses a Dynatek ignition system and a new Cyclexchange exhaust), front fork and braking hardware. This work is complemented by the fitting of progressive suspension, and a new front end cannibalized from a 1975 Honda GL1000.
It’s the front end that impresses these eyes the most, thanks to the cockpit-like fairing and plastic, curved windscreen that seem to flow into the fuel tank, and from there right into the custom and simply beautiful seat.
Sporting a two-tone black cherry paint scheme, the Japanese wonder on two wheels is at the time of writing listed on top of the shop’s project list, meaning, most likely, it’s Augment's most recent build. We have no info, sadly, on how much it cost to put together.
