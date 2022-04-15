BMW R 18 Custom Trio Shows What Happens to Motorrad Cruisers in Canada

Back in 2020, German bike maker BMW took a shot at the cruiser segment and the big names of the industry playing around in there with the introduction of the mighty R 18. Given the health crisis and a series of other factors, the German cruiser was not as visible as BMW would have liked these past two years.
That’s about to change in 2022, and we’ve already seen signs, these past few months, of how important the R 18 will likely become for the industry. Now selling in no less than four variants, it is at the center of an all-out effort to make it stand out in the crowd, an effort that includes a three-country tour, and a flood of custom ones made by the most respectable garages.
The most recent custom stunt comes in the form of not one, not two, but three R 18s, beefed up over in Canada by some of the country's most respected crews and backed by the bike maker’s local branch itself, the first time it does this.
The builds before our eyes were put together by Jay Donovan, Konquer Motorcycles, and Augment Motorworks. They were all shown this week, as the result of projects that had only one requirement: to remain operational and road legal.
The first one is Donovan’s R 18 Future Café, sporting a rerouted exhaust, redesigned tank, and chopped fenders. The second, Augment’s R 18 Tattooed Chopper, goes for the classic American chopper style, and tops it off with a heavy paintwork, a sissy bar, ape hangers, and shaker exhaust.
Last on the list is the Konquer R 18 Diamond Custom went down the dragster route, with modified fenders, custom seat, and electronically adjustable exhaust.
None of the bikes seem to be for sale, but all three will tour BMW’s retailers across Canada for the remainder of the year.
