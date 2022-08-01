Sanglas 400Y Is the Bike You Do Not Know, Goes From Stock Frog to Custom Prince

In today’s world, there are only a handful of motorcycle makers that deserve (and get) the attention of the world, be it of regular clients or of customizers willing to try their hand at entering the history books with insane projects. So, chasing fame and trying to create a name for yourself using a motorcycle few of today’s riders heard of takes a lot of balls.
Spain-based Bolt Motor Company has been on the market for several successful years, and we’ve featured them here on autoevolution before. We talked about work they performed on BMWs, Hondas, or Yamahas. But they’re story started with a Sanglas, the one we have here.
What is Sanglas? It’s the name of a motorcycle maker created in Spain in 1942, smack down in the middle of this world’s largest military conflict, that exited the market at about the same time we, mid-age adults of today’s world, were born, in the early 1980s.
Sanglas had a habit of making large-engined two-wheelers capable of competing with BMW, especially for use with official Spanish agencies. They were based on BMW chassis, and took elements from another German bike producer, DKW.
During its years on the market, Sanglas made over 20 models. The 400Y was their last, produced from 1978 to 1982, and a rare bird on today’s roads – even more so if we’re talking about customized versions.
Bolt’s interpretation of the 400Y is a mix between a café-racer and a scrambler, nicely wrapped in an industrial overall that clearly makes it stand out in the crowd.
The shop is not very generous in providing details on what changed on the Sanglas, but if you check the attached gallery you’ll notice a pic of the bike as it used to be when it rolled out factory doors.
Comparing that to how it looks now makes the bike’s trip from boring to insane even more than obvious, and another proof of what talented hands can do. Enjoy!
