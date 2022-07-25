autoevolution
Custom Triumph Truxton Is a Zero Gravity Machine, But Not the Kind You Think

25 Jul 2022, 12:08 UTC ·
Every time the words “zero gravity” pop up into a conversation in the same sentence, the mind immediately flies to space exploration and the machines that usually go with it. For a French custom motorcycle garage called Bad Winners, however, those words spell out mostly... custom Triumphs.
Back in October of last year, we ran a story on something called the Zero Gravity 2.0. It was a Thruxton 1200 R-based insanity that kind of looked like a rocket on two wheels and wearing a body kit, ready to take its rider to incredible speeds and thrills.

The modified Thruxton we have here is of the same Zero Gravity family, only this one looks much more low-tech than the 2.0. It’s not, of course, but sure looks like that, on account of it being stripped of all non-essential bits, and fitted with custom parts only where custom parts were needed.

The bike rocks in its frame the stock 900cc engine, now fielding a Keihin CR35 carburetor and breathing through a K&N filter. The long, twisted exhaust was supplied by Spark, while a Bitubo suspension system is on deck to help the thing navigate terrain at high speeds.

Speaking of high speeds, we are being told the entire purpose of the conversion was to create a high-performance racing machine, but there is no mention of how fast those carbon fiber wheels can spin down the track.

Like all things made by Bad Winners, the Zero Gravity is, in fact, a kit and could be slapped onto other Triumphs if need be, resulting in differently-colored two-wheelers. The complete blue and black example we have here is priced at 29,990 euros, which is about $30,500 at today’s exchange rates.

Bad Winners does not say how much the kit itself, without the base motorcycle, costs.

