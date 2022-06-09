1979 BMW R100 RS Gets in Street Tracker Mode, Looks Fit for the Job

For two decades starting in 1979, German bike maker BMW produced something called the R100. It was a two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine family of rides that grew to comprise no less than eleven variants, and to become a favorite base for custom conversions.
Today’s R100 treat comes in the form of an RS manufactured in the very first year of the family, 1979. It was converted into a street tracker by a Spanish crew called Café Racer Dreams, being their 130th project (nicknamed CRD130), and a true beauty.
The shop took four weeks to have the BMW look the way it does now. A large, red and white fuel tank with the company’s logo on the sides is what catches the eye first, and then comes a specially-designed rear, made of steel tubing and holding a brown leather seat.
Up front, we get a small LED headlight (LEDs are used at the back as well) Biltwell grips, and Highsider mirrors. An inverted Showa fork holds the dust-coated wheel, a design replicated in the exact same fashion at the back, where that wheel is backed by Hagon shock absorbers.
Mechanically, the engine seems to still be the stock one, re-made and improved with the addition of K&N filters, MegaTon exhaust, and Brembo braking hardware to keep its power in check.
As a touch of modernity, and to help the owner in case the bike gets stolen, the shop also included a GPS locator into the package.
For the rest of us, at the time of writing, it is all but impossible to learn of the bike’s current whereabouts, but chances are if it passes you by, you’ll probably notice it.
It’s also unclear how much the Spanish garage spent on transforming the R100 into a visually stunning street tracker, but for the one who had it made, price was probably the last of their concerns.
