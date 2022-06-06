Triumph Bonneville Wasp Waist Has With a Price Tag (Duh!), And It Stings

In the world of motorcycles, nameplates are not as stable on the market when compared to cars. Such is the game that bike makers need to make more or less significant changes to their lineups faster and more often, just to stay at the top of their game.
That means there are not all that many motorcycle families out there that go back for decades, considering the overall number of different bikes available. There are exceptions, of course, and the Triumph Bonneville is one of them.
Introduced all the way back in 1959, this lineage is still around, more than six decades later, even if it’s not made by the same company that birthed it. It still leads the Triumph charge on the market, not in small part thanks to some great achievements it was responsible for over the years.
For what it’s worth, the Bonneville is one of those two-wheelers that are better left untouched by the custom industry, because it is cool enough as it is. That isn’t stopping shops though from having a crack at it, and in some cases, like with this one here, the result is not half bad.
Called Wasp Waist, the build is the work of a French garage going by the name of Bad Winners, its first shot at the Bonneville.
It was designed to be “aggressive but with a touch of elegance hidden within,” with its uniqueness coming from the imaginary line that connects the fuel tank to the seat (read a waist like on a wasp). And looked at from certain angles (left rear, for instance), the bike seems to have succeeded in its mission of looking apart.
Now, a normal and modern Bonneville starts in the U.S. at a little over $11,000, but the Wasp Waist is one time and a half more expensive, going for the equivalent of $17,000 or so. That’s because it’s also been beefed up a bit with the inclusion of K&N filters, a Spark MotoGP exhaust, LED headlight, and a YSS Eco Line suspension.
