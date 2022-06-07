Rescued 1960s BMW R 27 Was a Challenge to Remake, Here It Is Anyway

When you read a title that has the BMW R 27 words in it, you kind of expect to take a dive into the world of some customized German two-wheeler. That’s not the case here, as the bike you’re about to uncover, although tampered with, is as original as they get. And we’re it’s not, it hides it damn well.
The unnamed project you’re looking at is the work of a Spain-based garage called Bolt Motor Company. No, not that car-sharing Bolt, but one focused on giving new life to otherwise old and decrepit motorcycles.
And it didn’t get more decrepit than this, a 1960s single-cylinder motorcycle BMW made for only six years that decade. Not only was it old before crossing Bolt’s path, but it had also been standing still for a long time, “and many of its parts were completely destroyed.”
So the shop dismantled the unit, fought to source new, but appropriate parts (including the crankshaft, connecting rod, cylinder, piston, piston rings and valve guides), and put the thing back together so that it now runs as smoothly as it ever did.
Then, it was on to changing the electric bits on the bike. It is here where the shop did “some improvements,” but we’re not told exactly what those were, other than the fact they should make riding easier.
Visually, the bike was left as much stock as possible, in a bid not to ruin it with unnecessary adornments. Bolt says the trickiest part of the aesthetic job was at the front, where a 1960s speedometer and vintage headlight had to be installed into a front end that “was not original” in such a way that no one noticed that detail.
Then, the whole thing was painted over in simple colors, yet very BMW-ish, and the R 27 was sent out into the world to impress everyone.
We’re not told how much the bike cost to bring back from the dead, if you don’t count the “sweat and tears” that went into it.
