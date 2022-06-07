Sakuu-LM Cells Can Stand Continuous 3C Discharge Rates

Back in March, we told our readers that Sakuú was developing a printed solid-state battery and also standard lithium-ion pouch cells with lithium metal as the anode. That was only possible because of some breakthroughs, such as a non-flammable electrolyte. The cell company called these batteries Sakuú-LM. Now, it revealed they achieved an impressive discharge rate of 3C.
Theoretically, that means the new lithium metal cell can also charge at 3C, which means it can have a full charge in 20 minutes. However, the fact that Sakuú mentioned only the discharge rate makes us want to confirm if the charge rate is also the same.
That is excellent news for a battery that also has a higher energy density than the best ones currently available. With 800 Wh/l – equivalent to about 300 Wh/kg – it beats the 2170 cylindrical cells Panasonic makes for Tesla, which have an energy density of around 260 Wh/kg.
The battery startup reinforced that customers will receive the first sample cells of the Sakuú-LM in the fourth quarter of 2022. The company also updated us on how its printed solid-state battery is shaping up: it expects to send samples to its customers in 2023. The company is so confident about them that it says its Kavian platform will provoke “the total reinvention of battery manufacturing.”
Sakuú is yet to describe how this battery production platform works, but it is not short on words about its impacts. The company says that it “will enable customizable, mass-scale, and cost-effective manufacturing.” If that proves to be accurate, many carmakers may choose Sakuú’s production method to produce their own cells and have more control of a crucial element of their electric cars.
Hyundai and General Motors know how important that is after two massive recalls involving cells manufactured by LG Energy Solution. For the time being, what Sakuú presents is a promise that will first be tested in electric bikes and other two-wheeled vehicles. The company promised to keep us posted about that.
