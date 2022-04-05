Yamaha XSR700 TT Is the Ultimate Yard Built Off-Roader, Shocking Transformation Pic Inside

There are many motorcycle makers on this planet, and the products most of them sell eventually end up going down the customization path. Yet, not all bike makers support the garages that invest time and money into making stock machines look special.
The most obvious suspects in the industry, Harley-Davidson and Indian, both have various programs and competitions meant to advance the efforts of partner dealers, garages, and even individuals. But so do names you wouldn’t necessarily expect, like Yamaha.
For a while now, the Japanese have been running something called the Yard Built program. The official idea behind this effort is to ask talented bike customizers to provide "inspirational ideas on how to transform modern Yamaha models into what we have entitled Yard Built specials.”
Over the coming months, we’ll go through many of the projects commissioned as part of this program, and we’ll start with a special kustom moto, as we like to call them, put together by a Portuguese crew named Capelos Garage, working with Elemental Rides.
The bike started life as a regular XSR700, the kind the Japanese have been making since 2016. Because the theme of the Barn Built competition at the time this was commissioned was Back to the Dirt, the shop went for a rugged look, inspired by the dirt motorcycles of the 1970s and 1980s.
Taller and thinner than its factory counterpart, the XSR700 is wrapped in blue, yellow, and black, and dropped many of the stock parts for custom ones. The rear end, the seat, fuel tank, headlight, front fender, wheels and tires, and even the exhaust, all were replaced by modified bits.
So much so, that it now looks like a completely different bike from its original self - check the attached gallery for a stunning before and after shot of the XSR700. And it has a slightly different name too, as it is now referred to as XSR700 TT, where TT stands for True Tribute. A tribute to the decades-old dirt racers that inspired this two-wheeler.
