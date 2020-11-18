Yamaha XSR700 Kando Is a Yardbuilt Superstar from Spain’s CRSS

Well, this is just about a classy as it gets. Back in 2017, Yamaha picked a total of seven European workshops to partake in their renowned Yardbuilt series. Among these firms, you’ll find a revered Spanish enterprise that goes by the name of Cafe Racer SSpirit.
The crew goes about its daily business in Donostia - San Sebastián, a gorgeous little town located on the northern coast of Spain – and a place you may want to consider adding to your bucket list for when traveling becomes a thing again.
The project in question revolves around a 2017 model in Yamaha’s XSR700 lineup. This bad boy is brought to life by a liquid-cooled DOHC parallel-twin powerplant that boasts a compression ratio of 11.5:1. The four-stroke engine hosts four valves per cylinder head and a generous displacement of 689cc. At 9,000 rpm, it is capable of delivering around 75 hp, while a solid torque output of 50 pound-feet (68 Nm) will be supplied at approximately 6,500 revs.
A six-speed constant mesh gearbox distributes the mill’s force to the rear 17-inch wheel via a chain final drive. On the other hand, stopping power is handled by dual 282 mm (11.1 inches) hydraulic discs up front and a single 245 mm (9.65 inches) hydraulic brake rotor at the rear. Now that we’ve analyzed the donor’s main specs and features, let’s dive in for a closer examination of CRSS’ bespoke work of two-wheeled art, shall we?
For starters, the entirety of XSR700’s stock bodywork was discarded to make way for an assortment of custom counterparts. A local 3D printing company named Tumaker 3D was tasked with fabricating these new items using the workshop’s steel mock-ups. The fresh units include angular side panels, a handsome gas tank cover and a boxy tail section that sits atop a bespoke subframe. Furthermore, the wheels wear a pair of laser-cut covers constructed by the specialists over at Grabolaser.
A 1982 XV750’s front fender, foot pegs and headlight module were all transplanted onto SSpirit’s one-off creature. We also notice a selection of aftermarket parts from Rizoma’s inventory, such as bullet-style turn signals and a neat filler cap, as well as top-shelf levers and grips. To top it all off, XSR700’s parallel-twin leviathan was treated to a K&N air filter and a two-into-one exhaust system from Exan’s pros, while the rear suspension was blessed with a Hagon monoshock for a considerable upgrade in the handling department.
Lastly, the CRSS team nicknamed their beast Kando. The web doesn’t offer any information as to the cost of this build, but we’d imagine all these state-of-the-art components don’t come cheap.
