Electric EXP 4 Rendering Shows Us What an Autonomous Supercar Should Look Like

4 Electrify Your Simpleton Life with MadMods Café Racer Style E-bikes From Sondors

2 Bonkers 880 HP '75 Jeep Cherokee With 5.7-Liter Hemi Loves to Drag and Autocross

1 This Restomodded 1979 Ford F-350 Is Rocking Big-Block V8 Power, Looks Like New

More on this:

Yamaha XSR700 Kando Is a Yardbuilt Superstar from Spain’s CRSS

Well, this is just about a classy as it gets. Back in 2017, Yamaha picked a total of seven European workshops to partake in their renowned Yardbuilt series. Among these firms, you’ll find a revered Spanish enterprise that goes by the name of Cafe Racer SSpirit. 21 photos



The project in question revolves around a 2017 model in Yamaha’s XSR700 lineup. This bad boy is brought to life by a liquid-cooled DOHC parallel-twin powerplant that boasts a compression ratio of 11.5:1. The four-stroke engine hosts four valves per cylinder head and a generous displacement of 689cc. At 9,000 rpm, it is capable of delivering around 75 hp, while a solid torque output of 50 pound-feet (68 Nm) will be supplied at approximately 6,500 revs.



A six-speed constant mesh gearbox distributes the mill’s force to the rear 17-inch wheel via a chain final drive. On the other hand, stopping power is handled by dual 282 mm (11.1 inches) hydraulic discs up front and a single 245 mm (9.65 inches) hydraulic brake rotor at the rear. Now that we’ve analyzed the donor’s main specs and features, let’s dive in for a closer examination of CRSS’ bespoke work of two-wheeled art, shall we?



For starters, the entirety of XSR700’s stock bodywork was discarded to make way for an assortment of custom counterparts. A local 3D printing company named Tumaker 3D was tasked with fabricating these new items using the workshop’s steel mock-ups. The fresh units include angular side panels, a handsome gas tank cover and a boxy tail section that sits atop a bespoke subframe. Furthermore, the wheels wear a pair of laser-cut covers constructed by the specialists over at Grabolaser.



A 1982 XV750’s front fender, foot pegs and headlight module were all transplanted onto SSpirit’s one-off creature. We also notice a selection of aftermarket parts from Rizoma’s inventory, such as bullet-style turn signals and a neat filler cap, as well as top-shelf levers and grips. To top it all off, XSR700’s parallel-twin leviathan was treated to a K&N air filter and a two-into-one exhaust system from Exan’s pros, while the rear suspension was blessed with a Hagon monoshock for a considerable upgrade in the handling department.



Lastly, the CRSS team nicknamed their beast The crew goes about its daily business in Donostia - San Sebastián, a gorgeous little town located on the northern coast of Spain – and a place you may want to consider adding to your bucket list for when traveling becomes a thing again.The project in question revolves around a 2017 model in Yamaha’s XSR700 lineup. This bad boy is brought to life by a liquid-cooledparallel-twin powerplant that boasts a compression ratio of 11.5:1. The four-stroke engine hosts four valves per cylinder head and a generous displacement of 689cc. At 9,000 rpm, it is capable of delivering around 75 hp, while a solid torque output of 50 pound-feet (68 Nm) will be supplied at approximately 6,500 revs.A six-speed constant mesh gearbox distributes the mill’s force to the rear 17-inch wheel via a chain final drive. On the other hand, stopping power is handled by dual 282 mm (11.1 inches) hydraulic discs up front and a single 245 mm (9.65 inches) hydraulic brake rotor at the rear. Now that we’ve analyzed the donor’s main specs and features, let’s dive in for a closer examination of CRSS’ bespoke work of two-wheeled art, shall we?For starters, the entirety of XSR700’s stock bodywork was discarded to make way for an assortment of custom counterparts. A local 3D printing company named Tumaker 3D was tasked with fabricating these new items using the workshop’s steel mock-ups. The fresh units include angular side panels, a handsome gas tank cover and a boxy tail section that sits atop a bespoke subframe. Furthermore, the wheels wear a pair of laser-cut covers constructed by the specialists over at Grabolaser.A 1982 XV750’s front fender, foot pegs and headlight module were all transplanted onto SSpirit’s one-off creature. We also notice a selection of aftermarket parts from Rizoma’s inventory, such as bullet-style turn signals and a neat filler cap, as well as top-shelf levers and grips. To top it all off, XSR700’s parallel-twin leviathan was treated to a K&N air filter and a two-into-one exhaust system from Exan’s pros, while the rear suspension was blessed with a Hagon monoshock for a considerable upgrade in the handling department.Lastly, the CRSS team nicknamed their beast Kando . The web doesn’t offer any information as to the cost of this build, but we’d imagine all these state-of-the-art components don’t come cheap.