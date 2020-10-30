Before All Others There Was the One-Of-A-Kind Italian Bellabici Elettrica E-bike

Yamaha XV1000 TR1 Undergoes D&O’s Aftermarket Surgery

To be fair, this gorgeous piece of machinery had me lost for words.



The project in question revolves around a mid-eighties XV1000 TR1 from SOHC V-twin mill that’ll happily generate up to 69 hp at 6,500 rpm, along with 60 pound-feet (81 Nm) of crushing torque at 5,500 revs.



Additionally, the air-cooled colossus boasts a generous displacement of 981cc and feeds its power to a chain final drive via a five-speed transmission. This whole ordeal leads to a respectable quarter mile time of 13.2 seconds, while XV1000’s top speed is rated at 114 mph (184 kph).



As to D&O’s custom work of moto art, things kicked off with the removal of each and every last piece of stock bodywork. In its stead, the Brits proceeded to install a vintage Benelli gas tank that wears a billet aluminum filler cap, as well as a neat one-off subframe. The latter supports a rugged leather saddle and a slim rear lighting kit.



Next, the magicians disposed of the bike’s original cast wheels to make room for retro-style laced alternatives. To achieve the desired riding stance, a pair of billet aluminum clip-on handlebars and stainless-steel rear-mounted foot pegs were also added.



Furthermore, the Brits undertook the painstaking task of rewiring the entire machine with a selection of modern electrics. The finishing touches consisted of treating XV1000’s V-twin powerplant to a top-shelf air filter and a bespoke stainless-steel two-into-one exhaust system that allows the engine to breathe with ease.



Several years ago, Down & Out Motorcycles was born out of sheer passion near Sheffield, United Kingdom. Ever since its foundation, the British workshop stacked up on a plethora of delicious bespoke exploits that demonstrate the crew's advanced level of craftmanship and utter commitment. Let's take a look at one such creature, shall we?