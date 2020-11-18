Ellaspede Got Their Hands on a Ducati 848, the Result Has a Drool Effect

Autonomous and Modular Tractor Looks So Beastly It Could be a Monster Truck

To be fair, there’s some genuine talent housed under Ellaspede’s roof! 13 photos



A little while back, we visited their magnificent portfolio to admire an outlandish



The donor is powered by a malicious DOHC L-twin monstrosity, with a desmodromic valvetrain and a healthy displacement of 848cc. This nasty animal is fully capable of summoning up to 134 feral ponies at 10,000 rpm, along with 71 pound-feet (96 Nm) of crushing twist at approximately 8,250 revs. A six-speed gearbox carries the powerplant’s oomph over to the rear 17-inch hoop via a chain final drive, leading to a generous top speed of 160 mph (257 kph).



Ellaspede’s pros kicked things off by discarding the bike’s standard bodywork to expose its brutally gorgeous mill and handsome trellis frame. The following step consisted in removing unnecessary mounting points and brackets to bring about a neat aesthetic that’ll make any moto-loving petrolhead weak at the knees.



Next, the team proceeded to tweak the subframe, incorporating an LED lighting strip and a stealthy exhaust system that keeps things looking tidy. The modified module supports an elegant tan leather saddle, sitting atop a one-off seat pan. On the other end, we notice a fresh headlight bracket hugging an LED component, as well as a pair of new clip-ons, M-Blaze bar-end turn signals from Motogadget and a custom front fender that rounds out the cosmetic wizardry.



